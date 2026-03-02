Whitworth basketball to face Trinity on Friday in NCAA Division III Tournament opener

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

The Whitworth men’s basketball team will travel to Houston, Texas in its return to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Two days after knocking off Willamette to take the Northwest Conference title and clinch an automatic bid, the bracket was revealed on Monday, with the Pirates hitting the road to face off against Trinity (TX) in the first round.

St. Thomas (TX), one of the top programs in the nation, is in Whitworth’s pod and will host the game, which will tip off on Friday. A start time has yet to be released.

A Pirates’ victory would match them up against the winner of St. Thomas and Belhaven on Saturday. Whitworth defeated Belhaven earlier this year at home.

Trinity, a new member of the Southern Athletic Association, finished 21-6 on the year and went 12-2 in conference play.

The Tigers made an impressive comeback but just fell short in the Southern Athletic Association championship against Rhodes.

Whitworth is 7-2 all time against Trinity, but took a 25-point loss against the Tigers in the last showdown in the first round of the 2022 tournament. The Pirates won the previous seven matchups, including in 2019 and 2020.