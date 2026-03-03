Ask the doctors: Using dogs’ noses to sniff out disease

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I read your column about the scent of skin secretion changes in Parkinson’s disease. A couple of years ago, I read about training canines to smell and detect lung cancer. Has there been additional work done in training canines for disease detection?

Dear Reader: Your question leads us to the fascinating and remarkable canine nose. Researchers guess that a dog’s sense of smell is between 10,000 and 100,000 times more sensitive than ours. We make do with a mere 6 million scent receptors, while dogs have up to 300 million. A dog’s brain also devotes about 40 times more of its real estate to decoding smell than ours does. This all adds up to a sense of smell so sensitive that it’s believed a dog can detect a single molecule.

And that’s where the idea of using dogs in medical diagnosis comes into play. The column you referenced explored changes that occur in the skin of people living with Parkinson’s disease. These changes cause a specific scent that dogs can detect, even in minute amounts. The idea is that we could use this scent as a biomarker for early diagnosis of the disease. We are already using dogs to identify the metabolic changes that happen before an epileptic seizure. They can detect changes in blood sugar in people living with diabetes. As you point out, they can also detect certain cancers. More recently, we discovered dogs are surprisingly accurate in identifying COVID-19 infection.

All of this is possible because our bodies continually produce and release volatile organic compounds, or VOCs. These are clusters of distinct airborne molecules that humans release through sweat, breath or urine. VOCs have distinct and identifiable scents that are practically tailor-made for the nuances of the dog nose.

Although this represents a promising direction, enlisting the canine sense of smell in medical care faces some real hurdles. A big one is this requires a lot of training. First, we have to teach a dog to recognize and focus on a specific scent. Then there’s an extended period of testing for reliability. Depending on the disease or condition, it can take months to a year or more for a dog to be ready to deal with patients in a clinical setting. Other considerations are stress and nose fatigue, a real phenomenon. Repeated exposure to scents can temporarily dull sensitivity.

Despite these limitations, a potential role for dogs in diagnostic medicine continues to expand. Proposed and ongoing studies are being done all over the world. There are studies for diagnosis of breast cancer through sweat samples. Research is expanding into a wider range of viral and infectious diseases. There are also efforts to combine dog research with chemical profiling to develop medical instruments based on VOC compounds. There is also encouraging news for our four-footed friends. An ongoing study is looking into a sniff test for an aggressive cancer found in dogs. Someday dogs could benefit from diagnosis by their own superpower.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.