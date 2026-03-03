Parody website calls for Barron Trump to join Iran war

By Saman Shafiq USA TODAY

A satirical website urging President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, to be drafted into the military appeared online in the wake of a deadly U.S.-Israel strike on Iran, quickly drawing attention for its pointed timing and over‑the‑top praise of the ​president’s family.

The site, DraftBarronTrump.com, was created by Toby Morton, a comedy writer who previously worked on South Park and Mad TV, according to his personal website and Variety. ⁠Morton has described himself as a “creator of anti‑fascist websites” and is known for registering domain names that appear ‌official but redirect to parody pages impersonating public ​figures or institutions.

Morton has launched dozens of similar sites targeting politicians, religious leaders, and organizations, including parody pages aimed at the Trump‑Kennedy Center, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andrew Cuomo, televangelist Joel Osteen, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

DraftBarronTrump.com adopts a ⁠mock‑patriotic tone, presenting exaggerated praise of Trump and his ‌family. “America is strong because its leaders ‌are strong,” the site’s landing page reads. “Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so ⁠boldly commands. Service is honor. Strength is inherited. Dog Bless Barron.”

The website also features fabricated, satirical quotes attributed to the president and his older sons, ‌Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, ‌portraying them as enthusiastic supporters of Barron’s hypothetical military service.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An email sent through DraftBarronTrump.com’s ⁠contact form also did not receive an immediate response.

What does Barron ​Trump do?

Barron Trump is the ⁠youngest ​of President Donald Trump’s five children and the only child he has with First Lady Melania Trump. The 19-year-old is a sophomore at New York University’s Stern School of Business and prefers to stay out of ⁠the public eye, though at approximately 6-foot-7, it’s hard for him to do so.

“He’s incredible young man, we are very proud of him,” Melania said on Jan. 29 on ⁠FOX Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria.” “This time it’s very different because he’s 19 years old and first time, he was 10 years old. He understands politics, he gives advice to his father, we talk about it, so ⁠very different.”

Barron most recently appeared publicly ‌at the president’s State of the Union address on ​Feb. 24, ‌where he attended alongside other members of the Trump family.