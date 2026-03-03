Projecting the Mariners’ 2026 opening day roster | Analysis

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. — When it comes to opening-day roster projections, the Seattle Mariners seem to lack much drama.

The Mariners didn’t have much in roster turnover and filled those spots with players on major-league contracts. There haven’t been any major injuries in camp as of yet that would have opening day implications.

Realistically, the last spot in the bullpen and the last spot on the bench were sort of open for competition, but even that has been lacking in drama.

Here’s a not-too-difficult prediction of the 26-man roster the Mariners will have when they face the Cleveland Guardians on March 26 at T-Mobile Park.

Starting rotation (5)

* Logan Gilbert, RHP

* Bryan Woo, RHP

* George Kirby, RHP

* Luis Castillo, RHP

* Bryce Miller, RHP

Next up:

* Emerson Hancock, RHP

* Cooper Criswell, RHP

* Dane Dunning, RHP

* Jhonathan Díaz, LHP

* Kade Anderson, LHP

* Ryan Sloan, RHP

Notes: A year ago at this time, Kirby was shut down with shoulder fatigue and it seemed unlikely that he would be ready by opening day. This year, Bryce Miller has been shut down with discomfort in his oblique area. Miller’s situation does lend for him to be back throwing in a few days, keeping him on track for being ready to start the season. If Miller slots into the No. 5 spot as expected, he wouldn’t start a game until March 30, giving him a month to be ready. If Miller’s recovery is somehow delayed, the Mariners would likely turn to Hancock or Criswell to slot into the last spot of the rotation. Both right-handers have pitched well this spring and have starting experience.

While both Anderson and Sloan have impressed this spring, they don’t have the experience to step into the MLB rotation immediately. Also, the Mariners want to control their usage in the minor leagues so they can be possible contributors, if needed, late in the season and possibly in the playoffs.

Bullpen (8)

* Andrés Muñoz, RHP

* Matt Brash, RHP

* Eduard Bazardo, RHP

* Carlos Vargas, RHP

* Cooper Criswell, RHP

* Casey Legumina, RHP

* Gabe Speier, LHP

* Jose A. Ferrer, LHP

Next up:

* Troy Taylor, RHP

* Alex Hoppe, RHP

* Ryan Loutos, RHP

* Casey Lawrence, RHP

* Cole Wilcox, RHP

* Josh Simpson, LHP

* Robinson Ortiz, LHP

Notes: Going into spring training, the Mariners bullpen was essentially set. The leverage group of Muñoz, Speier, Brash return and are bolstered by Ferrer, who was acquired in a trade. Bazardo returns to be their top middle reliever, working in the pivot role as the first pitcher after a starter exits in a close game.

If he isn’t forced into spot starting due to injury, Criswell will serve as the long reliever. He’s a capable starter, but if the Mariners’ projected rotation is ready and healthy, they will move him to the bullpen since he’s out of minor-league options. Last year, Vargas was out of minor-league options and pitched just well enough to make the team. He then proved valuable enough to become a useful middle reliever. He’s still erratic and unpredictable, but he throws hard enough with so much natural movement that he’s still effective. The last spot in the bullpen was Legumina’s to lose. He is also out of minor-league options and would have to be designated for assignment if he doesn’t make the opening day roster. The Mariners know he would almost certainly be claimed by another team. He’s made two scoreless appearances this spring and would have to implode in the final weeks to lose his spot.

Infielders (6)

* J.P. Crawford, SS

* Josh Naylor, 1B

* Cole Young, 2B

* Brendan Donovan, 3B

* Leo Rivas, IF

* Rob Refsnyder, 1B

Next up:

* Ryan Bliss, 2B

* Colt Emerson, SS/3B

* Connor Joe, 1B

* Brock Rodden, 2B/SS

* Will Wilson, 3B

Notes: Miles Mastrobuoni isn’t on this list. The versatile utility player is popular in the clubhouse and useful on the roster, However, he hits left-handed and is out of minor-league options, which hurts his chances of making a roster already heavy with left-handed hitters, particularly in the infield. The Mariners know how valuable Mastrobuoni is to them and their overall depth. If they designate him for assignment, they hope to do it at a time where he clears waivers and can remain in the organization. It’s not something they are anticipating. Seattle is expected to go with Leo Rivas, who is a switch-hitter and one of the best defensive infielders in the organization, as their utility player.

Refsnyder can play first base when Naylor needs a day off while also filling in at designated hitter and the corner outfield spots. Bliss missed so much of last season (biceps strain, season-ending knee surgery) that he needs games and at-bats in Triple-A Tacoma.

Emerson, the organization’s top prospect, has played well this spring, but there doesn’t seem to be an open spot. Given his lack of experience, starting the season in Tacoma will be useful. He would likely be the first infielder called up if there were an injury to Crawford, Young or Donovan.

Outfielders (5)

* Julio Rodríguez

* Randy Arozarena

* Victor Robles

* Luke Raley

* Dom Canzone

Next up:

* Brennan Davis

* Rhylan Thomas

* Laz Montes

* Jonny Farmelo

Notes: The Mariners are expected to run a platoon in right field with Raley starting against right-handed starters and Robles getting the nod against lefty starters. Both players missed significant stretches of the season due to injuries. When healthy, the duo could provide plenty of production from the spot as well as above-average defense. Canzone, who blossomed in their absence last season, is slotted in as the designated hitter against right-handed starters. He could see occasional time in right field, but isn’t as good defensively as Raley or Robles.

Catchers (2)

* Cal Raleigh

* Andrew Knizner

Next up:

* Mitch Garver

* Jhonny Pereda

Notes: The Mariners signed Knizner early in the offseason to a $1 million MLB contract. It isn’t a massive investment, but it’s not insignificant either. Garver, who was brought in late to camp, is on a minor-league contract and could start the season in Tacoma, getting consistent at-bats as a DH and part-time catcher to get ready. He has yet to play in a Cactus League game, but is expected to start soon with Cal Raleigh gone for the World Baseball Classic. Pereda has MLB experience and has been a proven hitter at the minor-league level — in five Triple-A seasons he’s posted a .296/.392/.419 slash line in 254 games. He could be an option as well.