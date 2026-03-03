Todd Meadows, ‘Deadliest Catch’ star, dies at sea

By Anna Kaufman USA Today

Todd Meadows, a deckhand on the Discovery Channel thrill-chasing reality series “Deadliest Catch,” has died. He was 25.

Rick Shelford, the captain of the Aleutian Lady, a crab fishing boat at the center of the series, confirmed Meadow’s Feb. 25 death in a lengthy post on social media.

“Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away,” Shelford wrote on Facebook. “His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

“Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express,” he continued. “We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him. Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him.”

Shelford did not confirm Meadows’ cause of death, but did reveal he had died while fishing on the Bering Sea, a treacherous strait of water that separates Alaska and Russia. A GoFundMe to raise support for his three sons has since been launched and has raised over $26,000.

A representative for Warner Bros Discovery, which airs “Deadliest Catch,” also confirmed Meadows death, writing in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and ⁠our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Deadliest Catch,” which premiered in 2005, follows crab fishermen off the coast of Alaska as they navigate life-threatening conditions during expeditions in the Bering Sea. The series follows the life of the fishermen during the two major crab seasons, and chronicles the dangers faced on deck as the vessel is often thrashed with waves and high winds.