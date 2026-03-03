What to stream: ‘The Bride!’ continues cinema’s love affair with Frankenstein

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Bride!” hits theaters this weekend, another take on the Frankenstein story that’s more about other Frankenstein movies than the original text itself. “Bride of Frankenstein” was always a cinematic creation anyway, arriving as a sequel film in 1935 to James Whale’s 1931 “Frankenstein,” so it stands to reason that Gyllenhaal’s movie would pay homage to Hollywood’s love affair with Dr. Frankenstein and his monster.

So if “The Bride!” has you in a Frankenstein mood, or wanting to explore more about this book and the many, many movies inspired by it, here’s a primer on where to watch some of the most iconic representations of the Frankenstein story.

Of course there’s the two aforementioned James Whale films from the 1930s, “Frankenstein,” starring Boris Karloff as the Creature, and “Bride of Frankenstein” in which Elsa Lanchester plays both Mary Shelley and the Bride. Rent “Frankenstein” on iTunes or Amazon, and stream “Bride of Frankenstein” on HBO Max.

Oddly enough, “The Bride!” could be seen as a companion or sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” which came out just last fall, and is a major player at the Academy Awards on March 15, including Jacob Elordi, who is nominated for best supporting actor for his performance as the Creature. Probably the most faithful adaptation of Mary Shelley’s book, like all of del Toro’s films, there is a deep well of empathy for the “monster” in this movie, captured largely by Elordi’s sensitive performance. This ravishing film also stars Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz and Mia Goth. Stream it on Netflix.

Don’t forget the other faithful adaptation of the book — Kenneth Branagh’s 1994 film “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein,” starring Branagh as Victor Frankenstein and Robert De Niro as the Creature, with Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Hulce, Aidan Quinn, Ian Holm and John Cleese in supporting roles. Stream it on HBO Max.

The great Mel Brooks put his own comedic stamp on the Frankenstein story with his “Young Frankenstein” in 1974 (referenced in Gyllenhaal’s film too). Co-written with star Gene Wilder, who starred as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of Victor Frankenstein. Peter Boyle stars as the Monster, with Cloris Leachman, Teri Garr and Madeline Kahn playing memorable supporting roles. “Young Frankenstein” is available to stream on YouTube TV.

Other films have attempted to reckon with the woman writer herself and her fascinating life, most notably in the 2017 film “Mary Shelley,” starring Elle Fanning as Mary Shelley and directed by Haifaa al-Mansour. Stream it on Kanopy, Shudder, or rent it on other digital platforms.

There are also the films that engage with the ideas from Shelley’s text without explicitly adapting it, such as Laura Moss’ incredible modern take on the fable, “Birth/Rebirth” from 2023. Judy Reyes stars as an obstetrics nurse in a Queen hospital who loses her daughter to the sudden onset of meningitis, while Marin Ireland co-stars as a strange pathologist who suggests there may be another way. The film is deeply disturbing and an almost perfect modern, feminist update on “Frankenstein.” Stream it on Hulu, Kanopy and Shudder.

And for something a little more pleasant, aimed at younger audiences, check out the charming British animated film “Stitch Head,” which is sort of a mashup of “Frankenstein” and “Nightmare Alley.” Even younger audiences can learn the lessons of what it’s like to feel different or like “a monster” in a world that judges appearances. Rent “Stitch Head” on all digital platforms.