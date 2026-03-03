Zendaya’s mom appears to confirm star already wed Tom Holland

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Zendaya’s mom may have confirmed that Tom Holland is already her son-in-law.

In a since-expired Instagram story, Claire Stoermer shared footage Monday of Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, telling Access Hollywood with a laugh that “the wedding has already happened. You missed it,” People reports.

“The laugh …” Stoermer reportedly captioned the post, topped off with a laughing emoji, in reference to 47-year-old Roach’s chuckle that followed the viral remarks.

Roach told Access Hollywood, “It’s very true,” only to double down with Entertainment Tonight.

The latter outlet asked whether Roach was already considering Zendaya’s bridal looks, to which he said, “Y’all, the wedding already happened. Y’all missed it. … The wedding’s over, sorry.”

Zendaya and Holland, both 29, met while filming 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” in which they respectively played MJ and the Marvel superhero. Though they became fast friends and their bond often elicited speculation, they didn’t confirm their romance until 2021.

A famously private pair, the “Euphoria” star quietly confirmed their engagement when she donned a diamond on her left ring finger while going stag to the Golden Globes in January 2025.

An insider close to Zendaya and Holland then told TMZ they’d gotten engaged over the 2024 holidays, between Christmas and New Year’s.

Rumors that they had already exchanged vows began circulating in recent weeks, when she was spotted out and about with an apparent wedding band, instead of the engagement ring.