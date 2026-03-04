A Grip on Sports: Gonzaga coach Mark Few was at his best this WCC season, navigating the rapids with a boat losing ballast

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Do you believe in miracles? It may just be time to start answering yes to that question, at least how it relates to Gonzaga men’s basketball right now. It seems as if the West Coast Conference coaches certainly do. Guess that tracks, considering it is (mostly) a collection of Catholic schools.

• This is Gonzaga’s final WCC run. After nearly 50 years, the last half of which the men (and women) have dominated. Year in, year out, Mark Few’s teams win the conference title. Sometimes going undefeated. Sometimes losing a weird game or two – as was the case this season.

Even with the blemish that is the Feb. 4 loss at ninth-place Portland, Few’s team won a share of the WCC title (with Saint Mary’s) and earned the top seed for the postseason tournament. After that, it will play in the NCAA’s tournament for the 27th consecutive year.

But none of that is miraculous. Nope. It’s the residue of everything Few and Gonzaga have invested in the program. Time. Money. Heart. Most importantly, attracting and developing the right players.

Which brings us to the miracle that was this conference season. The WCC has been deeper the past two years, what with the addition of former Pac-12 programs Washington State and Oregon State. The continuing elevation of Santa Clara’s program helped too, though it was partially offset by San Francisco’s drop off.

No matter. The Zags, after a one-loss nonconference run, entered as the prohibitive favorites. Though no one could have predicted what was about to happen up front.

Graham Ike was Graham Ike, except for the three games he missed due to injury. Braden Huff was Braden Huff, until he was no longer available after injuring his knee in early January. Jalen Warley was, well, quite possibly the best defensive player in the country, until he was slowed and then had to sit due to a leg injury. And yet, Gonzaga won. And won. And won. Not losing until after Huff’s injury, despite Warley playing basically on one leg for a few weeks.

How did it happen? Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett, no stranger to WCC success, pointed toward Few last week, saying publicly he felt what the Hall of Fame-nominee did this season was special. But, apparently, not special enough. Not for the conference’s coaches.

They decide the WCC’s awards. The first and second teams. Honorable mention. Freshmen. The player of the year, defensive player, newcomer, sixth man, freshman. And coach.

Gonzaga dominated the players’ awards, right? No. Ike was named the Player of the Year. Davis Fogle, who moved into the Bulldogs’ rotation early in the conference season, and Mario Saint-Supery, who has been in-and-out of the starting lineup (mostly in), made the all-freshman team.

That’s it.

Co-champ Saint Mary’s had three first-team selections and one freshman. Santa Clara, which finished third, going 1-3 against the top two, had the Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year, Allen Graves, who was also among the Broncos’ three first-team selections.

The rest of the all-conference honors were spread out, thinly, among the remaining nine schools.

How the heck did Gonzaga, with one player among the 15 first- and second-team honorees, finish 16-2 in the conference? There are two possible explanations. Few did an incredible job. Or it was a miracle.

The coaches went with option two. Santa Clara’s Herb Sendek was their choice for Coach of the Year. OK then.

Over the past 25 years, Few has won 14 of the awards, though none since 2021. It’s possible to make a case not all were deserved. Maybe this season is just a simple way to illustrate how things even out. That’s fine.

But I’m cynical. It’s a prerequisite for the job. After spending decades dealing with people trying to manipulate you, saying one thing on the record but so much more off it, it’s easy to get that way.

The whole process seems more like a goodbye “gift” for Few and Gonzaga.

They’re leaving. Taking their national reputation and stature and heading to the rebuilt Pac-12. After residing in the WCC for parts of six decades, next season they will be in a new neighborhood.

Santa Clara will still be around. So will everyone else except the two-year renters, WSU and OSU.

Ike was so much better than everyone else, denying him the Player of the Year award was darn near impossible. But Few, Warley, who had a strong case for the defensive player award, Tyon Grant-Foster, whose extra year of eligibility took a court ruling to earn, and everyone else connected to the Zags could be denied. And were.

In Few’s case, it seems extra petty. He’s spent 26 years kicking the behind of every coach in the league. He did it again this season. Yes, the roster was deep, but there were holes, especially offensively. He found ways to overcome them, as well as one major injury and another pretty-major one. And won 16 games. No one won more.

It wasn’t enough. Not for the doubting Thomases of the WCC.

• Ascribing petty actions to people is not something anyone wants to do. But in reality, it happens all the time. I know few who don’t indulge once in a while, including myself. It’s not logical to think a group of college basketball coaches can’t act that way occasionally. It’s human nature. Until later …