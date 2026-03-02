Dubai resident Lindsay Lohan unharmed after Iran’s airstrikes on UAE

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News

TMZ has confirmed that Lindsay Lohan was not harmed during Iran’s attack on Dubai in response to U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

The “Mean Girls” star has been in the United Arab Emirates since 2014. She lives in Dubai with financier Bader Shammas, whom she married in 2021. They have a 2-year-old son.

Lohan, 39, told Vogue Arabia last month that she left the U.S. because she was no longer getting acting roles she enjoyed and wanted a new life.

“It pushed me so far away that I moved to the other side of the world,” she said. “And I’m so glad I followed my gut.”

In that interview, she also wondered why the people in her life didn’t “protect me more” when things weren’t going well.

President Donald Trump greenlit an attack on Iran Friday afternoon while flying to Texas with Sen. Ted Cruz and actor Dennis Quaid. Iran has since responded by targeting U.S. allies in the region with missiles and drones.

The Dubai International Airport and a five-star hotel in the capital city were reportedly damaged in the fighting. The UAE claims it was attacked with 137 missiles and more than 200 drones that came from Iran over the weekend, according to French publication Le Monde. Air defense systems are credited with downing many of those weapons.

The White House said Sunday that Operation Epic Fury’s objective is “to crush (the) Iranian Regime, end nuclear threat.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other officials were killed in the airstrikes. Trump’s claims that Iran represented a threat to U.S. security have been met with considerable skepticism.

U.S. Central Command said four American troops have been killed in the fighting. The president warns that further casualties are likely. Trump said Sunday that combat operations will continue until “all of our objectives are achieved – we have very strong objectives.”