House panel votes to subpoena Pam Bondi over Epstein files

By Michael Gold new york times

WASHINGTON – A key House committee voted on Wednesday to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to compel her to testify about the Justice Department’s investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and its release of investigative material about him, after Republicans sided with Democrats to insist on it.

Over the objection of the panel’s Republican chair, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, five Republicans on the Oversight Committee joined Democrats to force approval of the subpoena, which was introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

The vote, 24-19, was a striking rebuke of a top Trump administration official by members of President Donald Trump’s own party at a time when the Republican-controlled Congress has generally marched in lockstep with him.

It was also the second time in the past year that Republican members of the Oversight Committee, the House’s chief investigative panel, had crossed party lines to force action around Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in federal custody in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

The Republicans who voted for the subpoena were Mace and Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Michael Cloud of Texas and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

Under the committee’s rules, Comer will be required to issue the subpoena for a closed-door deposition, in which Bondi will be under oath. The setting may force Bondi to contend more seriously with lawmakers’ questions than at a congressional hearing, where officials often perform for live television cameras and fall back on prepared talking points.

Though the Oversight Committee tends to be among the most strictly partisan panels in Congress, Republican leaders have repeatedly had to contend with defections connected to the Epstein scandal, which has become a potent political issue that has exposed rifts in Trump’s political coalition.

Before Wednesday’s vote, Comer tried to fend off the subpoena, saying that Bondi’s chief of staff told him that the attorney general would brief lawmakers about her department’s investigation into Epstein.

During the vote, as Mace’s effort looked poised to succeed, he made a last-ditch attempt and reminded members that the “attorney general has offered to come in and give briefings.”

But lawmakers from both parties have been angered by the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files, dating back to Bondi’s reversal last year on a promise to release previously undisclosed material in his case.

Mace and Boebert were among just four Republicans who broke with Trump last year and joined Democrats to force the House to vote on a bill that mandated the release of the files. Faced with the certain prospect of that measure passing, Republican leaders dropped their objections, and Trump signed the bill into law.

The Justice Department released millions of pages of documents in separate batches in December and January. But instead of quieting the clamor, the disclosures have seemed only to stoke it.

Members of Congress have accused Bondi and her top deputy, Todd Blanche, of slow-walking the release of the files or improperly withholding material in violation of the law.

Though the Justice Department was instructed to redact sexually explicit imagery and information that could be used to identify victims, it originally published dozens of unredacted nude images on its website, showing young women or possibly teenagers.

And during hearings last month, Bondi faced withering criticism over the Justice Department’s inadvertent release of victims’ identities and sweeping redactions that lawmakers said violated the Epstein law.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said before Wednesday’s vote that he backed the subpoena because he wanted Bondi to “directly answer questions about the release of the files” and about “ensuring that victims and survivors are protected.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.