Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards soon to be a great-grandfather

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards will soon be a great-grandfather.

The 82-year-old rock star’s granddaughter Ella Richards posted a photo on Instagram seeming to show her with a sizable baby bump. The only caption accompanying the image was a heart emoticon and the Instagram handle of photographer Sasha Von Bismarck, whom she’s dating.

Ella is a 29-year-old model whose father is Keith’s son Marlon Richards. Her mom is model Lucie de la Falaise. Ella has worked on fashion campaigns for brands including Burberry.

Her older sister, Alexandra Richards – also a model – excitedly commented “Can’t wait to see you.”

Fellow English fashionista Poppy Delevingne also weighed in on social media.

“So SO beautiful,” she posted.

Keith is a father of five and grandfather of eight. Marlon, 57, is his eldest child. He was born to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame strummer’s first wife, Patti Hansen.

Keith said in a 2024 interview with Howard Stern that Rolling Stones hits “Angie” and “Wild Horses” were inspired by his children.

“Angie” is an ode to his 53-year-old daughter Dandelion Angela Richards. Keith wrote “Wild Horses” before regretfully leaving his family to go on tour. The chorus repeats “Wild horses couldn’t drag me away.”

He said in a 2023 interview with the Telegraph that he’s a family man.

“I love my families. I have several – extended,” Keith said. “And they all love each other.”