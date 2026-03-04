Tenice Waters helps Reardan stave off elimination; Glenna Soliday paces Davenport to advance | State B girls basketball

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s State B girls basketball games at the Spokane Arena. All games Round-of-12 loser-out.

Girls 2B

(4) Reardan 43, (12) Raymond-South Bend 37: Tenice Waters scored 25 points with nine rebounds and the Screaming Eagles (21-5) eliminated the Ravens (19-8).

Reardan trailed by one entering the fourth quarter but outscored RSB 11-4 in the period.

Reardan faces third-seeded Brewster in a quarterfinal Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

Kassie Koski led Raymond-South Bend with 12 points.

(9) Davenport 52, (8) Mount Vernon Christian 34: Glenna Soliday scored 25 points with four 3-pointers and the Gorillas (22-5) eliminated the Hurricanes (19-4).

Clare Lathrop added 12 points with six rebounds for Davenport, which raced out to an 18-8 lead after one and led by 17 at intermission.

Davenport faces second-seeded Northwest Christian in a quarterfinal Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

(6) Toutle Lake, (11) Lake Roosevelt 48: Kendal Dean scored 23 points, Lainey Dean added 21 and the Ducks (19-7) eliminated the Raiders (15-11).

Toutle Lake faces fifth-seeded Cle Elum-Roslyn in a quarterfinal Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

Kenzie Brown led Lake Roosevelt with 13 points.

1B

(6) Crosspoint Christian 53, (11) Liberty Christian 44: Lucia Wasson scored 24 points with eighth rebounds and the Wildcats (21-6) eliminated the Patriots (17-10).

Anna Kuske chipped in 13 points for Crosspoint Christian, which faces fifth-seeded Oakesdale in a quarterfinal Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Taylor Haak led Liberty Christian with 28 points.

(7) Pateros 59, (10) Pe Ell 45: Nevelyn Wilson scored 21 points with 14 rebounds and the Nannies (18-7) eliminated the Trojans (17-8).

Zayne Ravenstein had 17 points with eight boards and Stevie Simmons added 13 points for Pateros, which faces top-seeded Neah Bay in a quarterfinal Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Karli Phelps led Pe Ell with 19 points.

(4) Yakama Tribal 50, (13) Pomeroy 39: Julia George scored 10 points and the Eagles (25-5) eliminated the Pirates (19-6).

Yakama Tribal faces third-seeded Waterville-Mansfield in a quarterfinal Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Reagan McKeirman led Pomeroy with 10 points and seven rebounds.

(8) Lummi Nation 56, (9) Almira/Coulee-Hartline 48 (OT): Lummi Nation outscored ACH 11-3 in overtime in a close game that was tied nine times. The Blackhawks (22-4) eliminated the Warriors (19-6). Jemma James hit five 3-pointers for Lummi Nation and Jordan Reeder added 17 points. Naomi Molitor led ACH with 26 points.

Lummi Nation faces second-seeded Garfield-Palouse in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 9:00 p.m.