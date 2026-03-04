Third-seeded Okanogan stays alive in 2B; eighth grader Aylen Garnett scores 35 points in Touchet loss | State B boys basketball

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s State B boys basketball games at the Spokane Arena. All games Round-of-12 loser-out.

2B

(3) Okanogan 60, (11) Mount Vernon Christian 51: Wadyn Brown scored 22 points and the Bulldogs (20-4) eliminated the Hurricanes (21-5).

Hyrum Lyles had 12 points with six boards, and Lucas Carlton grabbed 15 rebounds with six points for Okanogan, which faces fifth-seeded Tri-Cities Prep in a quarterfinal Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Owen Carlson scored 10 points with 15 rebounds for Mount Vernon Christian, which was led by Bennett Davis with 12 points and Ezrah Hudson with 11.

(12) Columbia (Burbank) 63, (4) Toledo 55: Brody Schumacher scored 16 points with eight rebounds and the Coyotes (16-11) eliminated the Riverhawks (18-5).

Columbia (Burbank) faces sixth-seeded Reardan in a quarterfinal Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

Cooper Fallon led Toledo with 19 points and 19 rebounds.

(9) Adna 49, (8) Liberty Bell 39: Trevin Salme scored 26 points and the Pirates (23-4) eliminated the Mountain Lions (20-7). Remington Paz led Liberty Bell with 22 points.

Adna faces second-seeded Northwest Christian in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 9:00 p.m.

1B

(5) Moses Lake Covenant Christian 47, (12) Touchet 45: Johnathan Ferguson had 24 points with a dozen rebounds and the Lions (20-3) eliminated the Redhawks (16-9).

MLCC trailed by one entering the fourth quarter. The Lions face third-seeded Tulalip Heritage in a quarterfinal Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

Eighth grader Aylen Garnett scored 35 points with 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals for Touchet, playing in its first WIAA boys basketball tournament.

(6) Liberty Christian 71, (11) Muckleshoot Tribal 38: Ryker Wageman scored 25 points, shooting 11 of 21 from the field, and the Patriots (23-3) eliminated the Kings (21-6).

Camden Hogaboam added 14 points and 10 rebounds for LC, which faces fourth-seeded DeSales in a quarterfinal Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

Rylee Markantonatos led Muckleshoot Tribal with 14 points while Payton Brown added 13 points and seven rebounds.

(7) Neah Bay 74, (10) Sunnyside Christian 58: Tyler Swan scored 20 points with 14 rebounds and the Red Devils (19-6) eliminated the Knights (20-8).

Mathias Green added 15 points for Neah Bay, which faces top-seeded Lummi Nation in a quarterfinal Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Jake Smeenk led Sunnyside Christian with 21 points, Aiden Andringa added 13 points and 13 rebounds and Jackson Bosma had 12 points.

(17) Columbia Adventist 57, (8) Wahkiakum 52: Evan Akrawi led four in double figures with 15 points with eight rebounds and the Kodiaks (19-7) eliminated the Mules (17-8).

Tristan White added 10 points with 14 rebounds for Columbia Adventist, which faces second-seeded Almira/Coulee-Hartline in a quarterfinal Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

Parker Leitz led Wahkiakum, which trailed by 14 entering the fourth, with 30 points and seven boards.