You asked: Is it necessary to remove salmon skin?

By Becky Krystal Washington Post

Salmon recipes often say to remove the skin. The salmon I buy usually has skin only on one side. Is it really necessary to remove it when a recipe says to? And if so, what’s the reason for removing it? Does it really matter?

Whether – and when – you remove salmon skin is largely a matter of personal preference. So no, it’s typically not mandatory. In fact, there are plenty of reasons to leave it on.

Crispy skin might be some people’s favorite part of the fish, especially if you’re using a high-heat method to cook the salmon, whether that’s broiling, grilling, roasting or searing. In Daniela Galarza’s Broiled Salmon With Horseradish Sauce, the skin “becomes as crisp as a potato chip,” she said, with zero extra fat added to the fish.

Leaving the skin on “helps to keep the fish from falling apart and makes for a pleasingly crispy contrast to the tender flesh,” cookbook author Sara Moulton wrote for the Washington Post about her Grilled Salmon With Greek Salad Salsa back in 2018. It can also serve as a protective layer, keeping the flesh from sticking or drying out. “You should cook it that way even if you don’t end up eating the skin, which is so easy to pull off afterward.”

As to why you would want to remove it, well, some people just don’t like the skin. And some methods, such as poaching or threading the fish onto skewers, don’t lend themselves well to skin. (Though, again, you can remove the skin from poached salmon after cooking, for ease.) And if your recipe does not use a high-enough heat or a long-enough cook time to render the skin crispy, that’s another reason to go ahead and remove it, especially since the extra layer of fat under it can potentially make things greasy, Matthew Fairman writes at America’s Test Kitchen.

If you would like the skin off, for whatever reason, you can ask your fishmonger to remove it. Some skin will slip off easily. If it doesn’t, place the fillet skin-side down, and using a sharp knife (a boning knife is great, but a chef’s knife also works), start at the thin end of the fillet and slice between the flesh and the skin. Using a towel, if necessary, grasp the skin with one hand while using the other to slice, slanting the blade toward the skin.