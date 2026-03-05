10 under $10 for the weekend of March 6-8

1 Custer’s 49th Annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show – Over 250 artisans from across the Northwest displaying and selling their fine art, hand crafts and specialty foods. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St. Admission: $9 single day.

2 Rails and Ales – Features high-flying ski and snowboard action, live music, craft brews and more. Noon-9 p.m. Saturday. Orondo Avenue and Columbia Street, Wenatchee. Free.

3 Selling Farm Fresh Eggs – Learn how to legally and safely sell farm fresh eggs in Washington and Idaho. This class covers licensing, health regulations, egg handling, packaging, labeling and marketing strategies for farm sales, farmers markets and wholesale. 2 p.m. Saturday. Fairfield Library, 305 E. Main St., Fairfield. Admission: Free.

4 3 Minute Mic – First Friday poetry open mic. 7 p.m. Friday. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

5 Sacred Stories Uziel Gonzalez and Sarah Windisch – Sacred Stories brings together artists Uziel Gonzalez and Sarah Windisch in a shared exploration of identity, heritage and the humanity woven through cultural expression. 5-9 p.m. Friday. Terrain Gallery, 628 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

6 First Friday Reception for Don Monroe and Pat Schilling – A reception for multidisciplinary artist and craftsman, Don Monroe and regional and national photographer Pat Schilling. 3-7 p.m. Friday. Avenue West Gallery. 907 W. Boone Ave #C. Admission: Free.

7 “Black Orpheus” – Winner of both the Academy Award for best foreign-language film and the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or, Marcel Camus’ Black Orpheus (Orfeu negro) brings the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice to the 20th-century madness of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. Rated PG. 1 hour, 40 minutes. 4 p.m. Sunday . Admission: $8.

8 First Friday: The Elements, Works by Carly Ellis – Through fragmented, woven images, Carly Ellis’s work explores grief, reciprocity and the impossibility of full repair. 5-9 p.m. Friday. Entropy Gallery, 101 N. Stevens St. Admission: Free.

9 Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour Preview Show – Display of art from more than two dozen of its member artists. 5-7 p.m. Friday. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. Admission: Free.

10 “Rainier: A Beer Odyssey” – A documentary on the iconic, groundbreaking Rainier beer TV commercials, which ran from 1974 to 1987. Not rated. 7 p.m. Friday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: $10.