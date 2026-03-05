Classics Northwest returns with renowned pianist

From staff reports

Classics Northwest will return for the 2026 season with acclaimed pianist Piers Lane this weekend.

After a few months off, Classics Northwest is strongly continuing their mission of bringing premier music experiences to Spokane.

Lane, an internationally renowned pianist from Australia, first turned heads at the inaugural Sydney International Piano Competition in 1977, where he won the title of “Best Australian Pianist.”

Since, the London-based piano player has written over 100 programs for the BBC and performed at famed venues such as Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, Royal Albert Hall, and a slew of esteemed piano festivals across the globe. He has also performed with an array of orchestras such as the London Philharmonic, American Symphony Orchestra, Queensland Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and many more.

Lane will join artistic director and multi-Grammy Award winning cellist Zuill Bailey for two performances at Barrister Winery on Saturday and Sunday. General admission tickets can be purchased for $49.87 through Eventbrite.