Crafting beauty and relationships: Spokane Jewelers Guild a place to learn and share

Holly Swanson shows the group her electroformed–copper-plated pendent made from a real butterfly during a monthly meeting of the Spokane Jewelers Guild, a professional organization of artisan jewelers founded in 1982. The group promotes the craft of fine-art jewelry-making through monthly meetings, educational programs and community service. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Glittering butterflies and sparkling dragonflies gleamed at Spokane Gallery and Framing on Feb. 25.

The rare winter sighting of the vibrant insects appeared as necklaces and brooches during the Spokane Jewelers Guild’s regular meeting.

Formed in 1982, the guild’s membership consists of professional jewelers who create, teach and promote the art of jewelry craftsmanship. They focus on jewelry-making techniques and foster a community through networking and educational workshops.

“The guild came out of the Spokane Rock Rollers Club,” said president Holly Swanson. “We make all kinds of jewelry.”

Meeting at 5 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month from September through June, the group welcomes new members, with a caveat: “You do need to be making jewelry to sell,” Swanson said.

At the meeting, members presented their challenge pieces that will be displayed at the upcoming Spokane Rock Rollers show at the Fairgrounds.

“In June, we chose our insects as our challenge for the Rock Rollers show,” she said.

Each year, the guild’s craftsmanship fills several display cases at the event.

Swanson created a delicate copper butterfly pendant for the display. She used a technique called electroforming to transform a real butterfly into an exquisite necklace.

Ursula Federman used her imagination to craft an insect brooch.

“It’s a moonflower beetle,” she said, smiling. “I made it up and used wire-wrapping with rainbow obsidian and fluorite amethyst.”

Federman joined the guild in September.

“I do a lot of handmade lace and incorporate it into jewelry,” she said.

Michele Bournonville joined the guild six years ago and said she’s learned various techniques, including leather embossing.

“I don’t like being repetitive,” she said.

That’s why she enjoys the featured guests who present workshops at the monthly meeting.

In addition to guest instructors, members often share what they’ve been learning during the “tips and techniques” portion of the meetings.

“I’ve learned so much,” she said. “Everyone is willing to share. We inspire each other.”

Currently, Bournonville is into copper.

“I love it,” she said. “I use impression dies from the 1800s.”

Over the years, the Spokane Jewelers Guild has used their talent to benefit the community.

“Last year we donated over 700 pieces of refurbished jewelry through our Spokane Women’s Project,” said Swanson. “People donate jewelry in various states of disrepair, and we fix and refresh them.”

The refurbished pieces are given to Volunteers of America, and the organization then distributes the jewelry through several of its programs.

“They give them as Christmas gifts to the women in their domestic violence shelter–they give them to teens at Crosswalk for prom, and they give them out at their ‘I Remember Mama’ Mother’s Day program for those who don’t have kids or family nearby,” Swanson explained.

Spokane Jewelers Guild provides a welcoming community.

“I love what I learn – everything from metalsmithing to beadwork design,” she said. “It’s a fun, rewarding group.”

Federman agreed.

“Being with all these creative people is the best part,” she said. “I love seeing everyone’s work in different mediums.”

For more information, find Spokane Jewelers Guild on Facebook at Spokane Jewelers Guild SJG or call (509) 747-0812.