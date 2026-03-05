Emma Watson reportedly dating Mexican billionaire Gonzalo Hevia Baillères

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

New pictures appear to confirm reports of Emma Watson’s budding romance with billionaire Gonzalo Hevia Baillères.

The “Harry Potter” star, 35, and 28-year-old tech entrepreneur — who El País identifies as “heir to one of Mexico’s largest fortunes” — were spotted making out at the airport in photos published earlier this week by Mexican outlet Quién and later by People.

Quién reports that though neither camp has confirmed the relationship, the actress-turned-activist and Hevia Baillères have been romantically since late 2025, when they were seen enjoying dinner in the French Alps.

They were subsequently spotted in Punta Mita, according to the outlet, which published photos of the pair dining out on multiple occasions, including one photo where Watson reaches for her new beau as he appears to put a hand on her leg.

Witnesses reportedly caught sight of the pair in multiple locations in Mexico City.

Hevia Baillères’ family owns multiple companies, including insurance company Grupo Nacional Provincial, pension fund manager Grupo Profuturo, and department store chain Palacio de Hierro. He is also the founder and CEO of LOK, an AI company. The heir was previously linked to singer and actress Belinda Peregrín until 2024.

The 35-year-old “Cheetah Girls 2” alum last year released the less-than-flattering breakup track, “Heterocromía.”

The titular condition, which describes someone whose irises are fully or partially different colors, reportedly applies to Hevia Baillères.

Watson was photographed kissing Oxford University classmate Kieran Brown in July 2024. Prior to that, she was previously linked in fall 2021 and summer 2022 to Brandon Green, whose dad is British retail billionaire Sir Philip Green.