Hopefuls are already vying for seats in this key WA swing district

Simone Carter The Olympian

More candidates are entering the ring for the upcoming races in Washington’s 26th Legislative District.

Although it’s only March, with official filing week still a couple of months away, state records indicate that a handful of contenders have already decided to compete for seats in one of the Legislature’s only swing districts.

The district spanning parts of Pierce and Kitsap counties is currently represented by Democratic Sen. Deb Krishnadasan and representatives Adison Richards, a Democrat, and Republican Michelle Valdez.

Valdez, a six-term representative who recently changed her last name from Caldier after getting married, announced last week that she would not seek reelection.

Of note: There is still ample time for other political hopefuls to join in. The official candidate filing week opens on May 4, and May 8 is the last day for all candidates to file for office, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

The primary will be held Aug. 4 and the general election is set for Nov. 3.

Ray Shjerven, chair of the 26th Legislative District Democrats, said in a Tuesday call that the 26th district stretches from the Tacoma Narrows to the Manette Bridge in Bremerton.

“It is a true purple district,” he said, “and the person who wins is the person who gets their voters to turn out.”

Krishnadasan, the former president of the Peninsula School District board, was appointed to her Senate seat in December 2024 after Democratic U.S. Rep. Emily Randall was elected to Congress. The state senator, who’s advocated for tax relief for Washington families and is viewed by supporters as a champion for schools, then won her election against Valdez, who sought the Senate seat in November.

Now Krishnadasan has a new Republican opponent.

Gary Parker, owner of Gig Harbor’s BBQ2U, has launched a campaign website and registered Monday as a Republican candidate with the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).

Parker’s site is short on details, but the Texas native has previously spoken to the media about his opposition to last session’s tax legislation aimed at large corporations and wealthy investors.

Last November, Parker lost his race for the Pierce County Charter Review Commissioner Board. BBQ2U’s website describes him as a community leader, volunteer, techie and philanthropist.

Challenging Democratic Rep. Adison Richards for the state House’s LD 26-Position 1: Republican David Olson.

Richards has sought to improve affordability, public safety and the state’s ongoing budget issues, at times breaking with his party on priority legislation, including this session’s so-called millionaires tax and last year’s rent-stabilization bill.

Olson’s website says he’s a Navy veteran who wants to see Washington reduce spending and boost public safety, plus “restore trust in public education,” “protect girls’ sports” and “support parental rights.” The PDC says he registered in December. Olson won his election for the Peninsula School District board in November and serves as its vice president.

For Position 2 in the lower chamber to replace Valdez, Republican Katy Cornell registered in December while Renee Hernandez Greenfield, a Democrat, registered Jan. 8, per the PDC. Another candidate, Rafe Sher, registered last month and told McClatchy via email that he intends to run as a Democrat for Position 2.

Valdez has thrown her support behind Cornell, who describes herself as a nonprofit leader, pastor and business owner, citing issues such as economic growth, public safety and education. Her social media activity shows that she backs two Let’s Go Washington initiatives: one focused on parental rights in schools and another that aims to bar transgender girl athletes from playing in girls’ sports.

Hernandez Greenfield previously vied for the district’s state Senate seat but lost the appointment to Krishnadasan. Her campaign website says that she has experience in early childhood education, family services and tribal child welfare, with priorities including climate resiliency, reproductive rights and affordability.

Sher’s website says he’s a data and analytics engineer and Port Orchard resident who’s served as HOA president and treasurer. It also states that he will not accept corporate donations and will pursue issues like safe streets, responsible budgets and reliable ferries.