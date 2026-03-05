Ken Paxton says he’s staying in GOP Senate primary despite Trump pressure to wrap it up

Texas Attorney General, and U.S. Senate candidate, Ken Paxton waves to supporters during a primary election night watch party on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Dallas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

By Joseph Morton Dallas Morning News

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to press forward with his GOP challenge to incumbent Sen. John Cornyn despite President Donald Trump’s demand that the candidates wrap up the fight.

“I’m staying in this race,” Paxton said.

Cornyn was on track to narrowly edge out Paxton in Tuesday’s primary results, but neither candidate was close to the majority required to avoid a May 26 runoff.

Trump on Wednesday posted on Truth Social he would soon be endorsing one of the candidates and said the other must drop out so Republicans can turn their attention to defeating the Democratic nominee, state Rep. James Talarico of Austin.

Paxton was asked about Trump’s post Wednesday night during an appearance on the conservative outlet Real America’s Voice.

He said he would continue: “I owe it to the people of Texas. I’ve spent a year of my life campaigning against John Cornyn because John has not represented the people of Texas well.”

Paxton also signaled he plans to dig in with a new “Ken Paxton Victory Fund,” a joint fundraising committee for his campaign and allied PACs.

Politico reported Trump said in a brief Thursday morning interview an endorsement will be “made pretty soon” before warning Paxton over his talk of staying in the race even if Trump backs Cornyn.

“Well, that’s bad for him to say,” Trump told Politico. “That is bad for him. So maybe, maybe that leads me to go the other direction.”

Despite being heavily outspent by Cornyn in the primary, Paxton said he expects to do well in the runoff and renewed his attacks on Cornyn for his past criticism of Trump and his work on a bipartisan gun safety bill.

Cornyn has defended his record, citing his support of Trump on border security and immigration.

Other Republican senators have been urging Trump to back the incumbent to avoid pouring tens of millions more into a contest already flooded with pro-Cornyn spending.

They’ve said the money could be better used in other states with competitive races to ensure GOP control in Washington.

Many of Paxton’s most devoted supporters have said they respect the president but would stick with the attorney general even if Trump endorses Cornyn.

Cornyn would not discuss Trump’s post with reporters at the Capitol.

“I’m just going to wait to see what the president decides to do,” Cornyn said.