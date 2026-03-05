Reardan advances to 2B semifinals; Oakesdale moves on in 1B | State B girls

Updated Fri., March 6, 2026 at 1:19 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s State B girls basketball games at the Spokane Arena. All quarterfinal games.

Girls 2B

(4) Reardan 52, (3) Brewster 38: Tenice Waters scored 20 points with nine rebounds and the Screaming Eagles (22-5) defeated the Bears (23-3).

Reardan will play Northeast 2B league foe and ninth-seeded Davenport in a semifinal on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Screaming Eagles led by two at halftime but turned it on in the third, outscoring Brewster 17-6 in the period to take control. They hit 6 of 18 (33%) from beyond the arc and 42% overall. Chasyn Waters added 11 points with nine boards.

Paige Wulf led Brewster with 16 points. The Bears face last year’s State 2B champion and second-seeded Northwest Christian in a loser-out on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

(1) Napavine 58, (7) Adna 40: Nicholle Valentine scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and the Tigers (21-4) defeated the Pirates (21-6).

Napavine will play fifth-seeded Cle Elum-Roslyn in a semifinal on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Adna plays sixth-seeded Toutle Lake in a loser-out on Friday at 9:00 a.m.

(5) Cle Elum-Roslyn 68, (6) Toutle Lake 43: Nellie Nicholls dominated the offense with 33 points and the Warriors (22-5) defeated the Ducks (19-8).

Payton Thayer led Toutle Lake with 18 points.

1B

(5) Oakesdale 55, (6) Crosspoint Christian 36: Bradyn Henley and Grace Perry scored 11 points apiece and the Nighthawks (22-3) defeated the Wildcats (21-7).

Megan Crider added 10 points for Oakesdale, which plays No. 1 Neah Bay in a semifinal on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

The Nighthawks jumped right out of the gate and led 20-8 after one. They pulled away outscoring their opponent 24-14 in the second half.

Lucia Wasson finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for Crosspoint Christian, which faces seventh-seeded Pateros in a loser-out on Friday at 12:15 p.m.

(1) Neah Bay 55, (7) Pateros 26: Wiinuk Martin scored 12 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and the Red Devils (22-2) defeated the Nannies (18-8).

Zayne Ravenstein scored nine points and had 11 rebounds for Pateros.

(3) Waterville-Mansfield 65, (4) Yakama Tribal 51: Delainey Nelson scored 24 points, Hanna nelson added 23 and the Shockers (19-5) defeated the Eagles (25-6). Tianna Stahi led Yakama Tribal with 19 points.

(2) Garfield-Palouse 41, (8) Lummi Nation 33: Ellie Collier scored 14 points, Kyra Brantner grabbed 13 rebounds and the Vikings (24-2) defeated the Blackhawks (22-5).

Garfield-Palouse will play third-seeded Waterville-Mansfield in a semifinal game on Friday at 9:00 p.m.

Lummi Nation plays fourth-seeded Yakama Tribal in a loser-out game on Friday at 2:00 p.m.