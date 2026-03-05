Reardan ousts defending 2B champion Columbia (Burbank); Almira/Coulee-Hartline reaches 1B semis | State B boys

Updated Fri., March 6, 2026 at 1:15 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s State B boys basketball games at the Spokane Arena. All quarterfinal games.

Class 2B

(6) Reardan 55, (12) Columbia (Burbank) 31: Justin Vaughn scored 22 points, Fred Frolov added 21 points and 11 boards and the Screaming Eagles (23-4) defeated the defending 2B champion Coyotes (16-12).

Maveric Sobotta hauled in 18 rebounds with five points for Reardan, which advanced to a semifinal against Adna on Friday at 9:00 p.m.

Reardan jumped out to a 23-11 lead after one quarter and never looked back, limiting Columbia to single-digit totals in each of the final three periods.

Columbia was led by JJ McVicker with 16 points. The Coyotes face a loser-out game at 2 p.m. on Friday.

(3) Okanogan 63, (5) Tri-Cities Prep 54: Hyrum Lyles scored 18 points with nine rebounds and the Bulldogs (21-4) defeated the Jaguars (23-3).

Okanogan advances to a semifinal on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Layne McClure led Tri-Cities Prep with 25 points. The Jaguars play in a loser-out on Friday at 12:15 p.m.

(9) Adna 57, (2) Northwest Christian 55: The Pirates (24-4) defeated the Crusaders (23-3). Details were unavailable.

Northwest Christian plays 12th-seeded Columbia (Burbank) in a loser-out game on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

Class 1B

(2) Almira/Coulee-Hartline 80, (17) Columbia Adventist 54: Tucker Bayless scored 17 points, Nolan Grindy added 16 and the Warriors (24-1) defeated the Kodiaks (19-8).

ACH, which put up a 22-point first quarter and never looked back, plays third-seeded Tulalip Heritage in a semifinal on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Max Grindy and Josh Booked added 11 points apiece for ACH, which went 7 of 22 (32%) from beyond the arc.

Evan Akrawi scored 21 points for Columbia Adventist, which faces fifth-seeded Moses Lake Christian/Covenant Christian in a loser-out on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

(3) Tulalip Heritage 72, (5) Moses Lake Christian/Covenant Christian 53: Darien Parks scored 25 points, Tayari Archibald added 17 and the Hawks (23-6) defeated the Lions (20-4).

Johnathan Ferguson led MLCC with 17 points.

(4) DeSales 78, (6) Liberty Christian 76 (OT): Spencer Green led the offense with 24 points, Cohen Wood added 20 and the Irish (22-4) defeated the Patriots (23-4) in overtime.

DeSales will play top-seeded Lummi Nation in semifinal on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Ryker Wagerman scored 21 points for Liberty Christian, which plays seventh-seeded Neah Bay in a loser-out on Friday at 9:00 a.m.

(1) Lummi Nation 70, (7) Neah Bay 48: Jerome Toby scored 20 points and the Blackhawks (24-1) defeated the Red Devils (19-7).

Tyler Swan led Neah Bay with 30 points.