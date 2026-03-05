Sara Pequeño: Texas Democrats choose Talarico, and the same old losing playbook

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

On Tuesday, Texas Democratic voters selected state Rep. James Talarico to be their party’s U.S. Senate nominee come November. He defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who conceded Wednesday, and in doing so sealed the party’s doom to a mediocre existence.

The race was contentious, with Republicans weighing in on behalf of Crockett because they assumed she’d be an easier candidate to defeat in the midterm elections.

Whether anyone in Texas wants to admit it or not, the chance of Talarico winning in November is akin to what Crockett’s chances would have been.

The myth of the moderate swing voter should be retired. There is no way that moderate Republicans are going to suddenly have a change of heart, especially given that the GOP is selecting a candidate in its own primary.

No, what the Texas Democratic primary was really about was deciding how the party would lose the midterms – whether it would fall back on the same old playbook that hasn’t worked in decades or put up a fight. Voters – whether it be because of actual politics or fears over “electability” – are choosing to play it safe.

Electing a Democrat in a Texas statewide election is a gargantuan task. A Democrat has not been elected to the U.S. Senate there since 1988, though former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke came close to defeating Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.

Democrats had to choose between Crockett, who has continued to breathe new life into the party during her tenure in Congress, or Talarico, who appealed to people’s faith during the primary election. With either candidate, they would have been preparing for a losing battle. It was just a matter of how.

With Crockett, they could have had a Senate nominee who would energize a new generation of voters. Die-hard Democrats would have voted for her regardless – assuming “vote blue no matter who” also applies to candidates who are on the more progressive side.

With Talarico, they’re getting a nominee who isn’t particularly exciting or looking to do things differently. He’s going to run a regular campaign, one that is akin to Democratic campaigns run throughout the U.S. South, without giving people hope. He’s just there as a placeholder.

I am an outspoken progressive; I’m also keenly aware of how Southern states operate. Southern voters don’t always select the most conservative candidate, but it sure feels that way in statewide elections.

This isn’t entirely the fault of these constituents – there’s voter disenfranchisement, gerrymandering and education affecting how people vote in the South. But Democratic candidates run despite these things.

With Talarico’s win, it’s clear that the moderate Democrats turning out in droves would rather play it safe than select a candidate who will challenge the status quo and stand up to President Donald Trump. Talarico won’t be a bad candidate – he just won’t be a memorable one, either.

