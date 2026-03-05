Shamwow pitchman loses congressional bid, is suing Texas GOP

By Cliff Pinckard cleveland.com

AUSTIN, Texas — The “ShamWow” from the infomercials that first aired in 2008 was hyped for its ability to clean up messes.

Now Vince Offer Shlomi, the infamous pitchman from the commercials, is in a messy situation after losing a congressional primary race Tuesday in Texas.

Shlomi says he intends to sue the Republican Party in Texas because “ShamWow” was not included in his name on Tuesday’s ballot, the Houston Chronicle reports.

“Suing the GOP Texas for deleting my nickname “‘Shamwow’ in the Primaries so they help the incumbent John Carter so the voters don’t recognize me,” Shlomi wrote in a post on social media. “Rigged election by these rhinos (sic).”

Shlomi, who was one of nine candidates in Tuesday’s primary, fell well short of unseating incumbent John Carter, who received 59.8% of the vote. Shlomi finished with 4.1%.

The Chronicle reports Shlomi filed the suit Tuesday naming the Republican Party of Texas and its chairman, Abraham George. The suit claims the state party previously approved Shlomi’s request to appear as Vince “ShamWow” Shlomi on the ballot, but later changed the decision and removed “ShamWow.”