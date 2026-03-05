Washington State women open WCC tournament with 80-58 win over Seattle U

From staff reports

LAS VEGAS – For the first time this season, the Washington State women’s basketball team has momentum.

The Cougars are going to need a lot of it.

Ninth-seeded WSU rattled off its third straight win on Thursday, beating 12th-seeded Seattle U 80-58 in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament at Orleans Arena.

The Cougars (8-24) were paced by guard Eleonora Villa’s 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field. Villa was backed by 13 points from Keandra Koorits and 12 apiece from Alex Covill and Malia Ruud.

After being tied through the first quarter, WSU opened the second on a 17-2 run and were hardly threatened the rest of the way by the last-place Redhawks (5-25).

WSU shot 48% from the field and limited Seattle U to 31%, including 6 of 29 on 3-pointers. It also had a significant edge in bench points at 33-5.

The Cougars’ long road in Las Vegas continues Friday against eighth-seeded Pacific (11-18). WSU lost the previous meeting 65-53 on Jan. 22.

The Cougars, though, should have a more positive outlook. They hadn’t won consecutive games this season until their current winning streak.

Tipoff is set for noon on ESPN+.