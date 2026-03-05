Whitworth ready to ‘enjoy the moment’ in NCAA Tournament opener against Trinity

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

It will be a showdown of two well-balanced teams in Friday’s matchup between Whitworth and Trinity (Texas) in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

After winning the Northwest Conference championship and earning an automatic bid, Whitworth (22-5) travels to Houston in a return to the tournament this year after missing out in 2025.

The Pirates and Tigers will face off for the fourth time in eight seasons.

“Every team is going to be good at this point in the season,” Whitworth coach Damion Jablonski said. “We’ve had some familiarity with them playing them over the years, so we have a little bit of an idea of what to expect.”

Trinity (21-6) earned an at-large bid after falling short in the Southern Athletic Conference championship last weekend.

The Tigers faced a challenging nonconference slate which featured multiple programs that went on to quality for the tournament. Trinity steamrolled most of the competition in the Southern Athletic Conference, losing twice in conference play and once in the championship – all in tight games to Rhodes.

The Tigers boasted the top offense in its conference, posting more than 83 points per game. The Pirates sat in second in the Northwest Conference with 82.

The Tigers’ offense can get hot quick, as it showed in the championship loss to Rhodes last weekend. Trailing by as much as 20 in the second half and 10 with under a minute to go, Trinity stormed back to lose by three on a missed half-court heave as time expired.

But the matchup will be more than an offensive shootout, as both teams were second in points allowed per game in their respective conferences.

“For us, it always starts on the defensive end,” Jablonski said on the keys for Friday’s game. “They’ve got guys that can score on all three levels … But probably one of the most important things is being able to play against their zone, which they run a good majority of the time typically. That can really dictate pace.”

The Tigers count on a trio of players who share the bulk of the offensive production – Jackson Lawson, Will Bronson and Dean Balo.

Bronson, a 6-9 sophomore forward, is a handful down low, blocking more than two shots per game while grabbing nearly 10 rebounds.

If the Pirates are able to limit Bronson on the boards, they may have a slight edge on the glass. While Whitworth dominated the boards throughout Northwest Conference play, Trinity was middle of the pack in the Southern Athletic Conference.

Whitworth coach Damion Jablonski will look to his experienced, all-senior starting lineup to come out strong on Friday, led by first-team all-Northwest Conference forward Stephen Behil.

Behil leads the Pirates in scoring and is fresh off a career-high 30 points against Willamette in the Northwest Conference championship.

Ben Nyquist and Caden Bateman are also playing some of their best basketball of the season at the right time.

“(The message) is really just playing with joy and confidence and trust that they’ve done the work and deserve to be here, and being able to enjoy the moment,” Jablonski said in regards to his message for the team.

The Pirates are 7-2 all-time against the Tigers. In the last matchup, Trinity knocked off Whitworth 77-52 in the first round of the tournament in 2022.

Neither Whitworth nor Trinity were listed in the top 25 of the most updated poll from d3hoops.com, but both programs were receiving votes.

Whichever team moves on will face the winner of St. Thomas (Texas) and Belhaven. St. Thomas, ranked third in the country, is hosting the four-team pod.

The Pirates knocked off Belhaven 90-76 in the Whitworth Fieldhouse in December.

Tip off is at 2:30 p.m. The game can be streamed on the NCAA’s website.