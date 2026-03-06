Almira/Coulee-Hartline plays for third in 1B; Northwest Christian advances to trophy game | State B boys

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s State B boys basketball games at the Spokane Arena.

Boys 2B

(2) Northwest Christian 82, (12) Columbia (Burbank) 76 (OT): Caleb Grant scored 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Adin Spuler added 27 points and the Crusaders (24-3) eliminated the visiting Coyotes (16-13) in overtime of a State 2B loser-out game.

Northwest Christian plays fifth-seeded Tri-Cities Prep for fourth place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Trent Schumacher led Columbia with 36 points and 10 rebounds.

(5) Tri-Cities Prep 59, (10) Freeman 42: Layne McClure and Landen Levy scored 11 points apiece and the fifth-seeded Jaguars (24-4) eliminated the 10th-seeded Scotties (17-11) in a State 2B loser-out game on Friday at the Spokane Arena.

Micah Hodges led Freeman with 20 points.

Boys 1B

(3) Tulalip Heritage 64, (2) Almira/Coulee-Hartline 49: Darien Parks scored 30 points with nine rebounds and the Hawks (24-6) defeated the second-seeded Warriors (24-2) in a State 1B semifinal game.

Tulalip Heritage advances to the 1B championship facing top-seeded Lummi Nation on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Nolan Grindy scored 19 points for ACH, which plays fourth-seeded DeSales for third place on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

(1) Lummi Nation 74, (4) DeSales 58: Dyson Edwards scored 21 points, Jerome Toby added 20 and the Blackhawks (25-1) defeated the Irish (22-5) in a State 1B semifinal game.

Spencer Green led DeSales with 19 points followed by Maddox Finn with 18.

(6) Liberty Christian 53, (7) Neah Bay 50: Ryker Wagerman scored 22 points with seven rebounds and the Patriots (24-4) eliminated the Red Devils (19-8) in a State 1B loser-out game.

Liberty Christian plays fifth-seeded Moses Lake Covenant Christian for fourth place on Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

Tyler Swan led Neah Bay with 19 points.

(5) Moses Lake Covenant Christian 57, (17) Columbia Adventist 43: Johnathan Ferguson scored 24 points with eight rebounds and the Lions (21-4) eliminated the Kodiaks (19-9) in a State 1B semifinal game.

MLCC will play sixth-seeded Liberty Christian for fourth place on Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

Evan Akrawi led Columbia Adventist with 26 points.