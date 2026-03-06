Divisive FDA vaccine regulator resigns

Christina Jewett New York Times

Dr. Vinay Prasad, a polarizing figure at the Food and Drug Administration who oversaw vaccines, is leaving the agency at the end of April, according to a Health and Human Services spokesperson.

As the agency’s chief science and medical officer, Prasad had wide-ranging authority over vaccines, drugs and gene therapies. He issued several controversial decisions, including overruling career scientists on some vaccine approvals and cracking down on a biotech company linked to two teenagers’ deaths.

In one of the most highly publicized moves, Prasad refused to accept Moderna’s application for a new mRNA flu vaccine. Within days, Dr. Marty Makary, the agency’s commissioner, reversed the decision.

In recent months, he had issued a series of rejections for treatments of rare diseases, increasingly upsetting patients who have few options and biotech companies invested in developing cures.

Throughout his brief tenure at the FDA, Prasad rankled career scientists with policy dictates that were sometimes accompanied by threats against employees who might leak information. He publicly invited agency staff members who disagreed with him to resign. He shied way from public advisory-panel meetings on drugs under review, rebuffing calls for greater transparency.

Last summer, he was dismissed after right-wing influencer Laura Loomer led an attack against him by referring to favorable statements he had made about Democrats in the past. At the insistence of Makary and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he was soon brought back.

In an email to FDA staff members Friday, Makary praised Prasad for his efforts to identify promising drugs for speedy review. He also complimented Prasad’s work on a new COVID vaccine framework.

“These reforms represented a tremendous body of work achieved in a remarkably short period of time,” Makary wrote.

Leaders in the biotech and investor communities had long pressed the White House for his ouster.

However, Diana Zuckerman, president of the nonprofit National Center for Health Research, said Prasad’s decision to leave was a loss to independent researchers who had “hoped he would help strengthen the public health mission of the FDA.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.