Florida Bar retreats from statement saying Lindsey Halligan was under scrutiny

Jonah E. Bromwich and Devlin Barrett New York Times

WASHINGTON — The Florida Bar, which examines attorney conduct in the state, retreated on Friday from its earlier assertion that it was investigating Lindsey Halligan, a former U.S. attorney in Virginia who brought politically charged cases against some of President Donald Trump’s foes.

The bar, in a letter dated Feb. 4, told a nonprofit organization called Campaign for Accountability that it had opened an investigation after the group filed complaints about Halligan related to her work as a federal prosecutor.

The letter said: “We are aware of these developments and have been monitoring them closely. We already have an investigation pending.”

The New York Times and other news organizations reported on the letter, and the Florida Bar told outlets that “it does not provide comment on active cases.”

But on Friday, a spokesperson for the bar, Jennifer Krell Davis, said that in writing the letter, her organization had “erroneously” stated “that there is a pending bar investigation” of Halligan.

“There is no such pending bar investigation,” Davis said, adding that her organization had received a complaint against Halligan, and “consistent with standard practice, the bar is monitoring the ongoing legal proceedings underlying the complaint.”

After Davis’ statement was sent, Halligan texted a New York Times reporter, stating that the article published in the outlet a day earlier was erroneous.

Davis declined to comment further when asked why the bar had taken a day to determine that the statement was erroneous, what led to the determination and whether she had been contacted by Trump administration officials.

On Friday, responding to the bar’s backpedaling, Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on social media that the “‘investigation’ of Lindsey Halligan is totally fake news.”

Campaign for Accountability had filed complaints in Florida and Virginia against Halligan over her work as an interim U.S. attorney last fall. While in office, she persuaded grand juries to indict former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both indictments were later thrown out by a judge.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.