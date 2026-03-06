Garfield-Palouse edges Waterville-Mansfield to reach title game | State 1B girls

Oakesdale Nighthawks Bradyn Henley (5) shoot against \ Neah Bay Red Devils Brianna McGimpsey (4) in the first half of a WIAA State 1B girls basketball game on Friday, March 6, 2026, at Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane, WA. (James Snook/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Roundup of 1B girls basketball action at the Arena on Friday.

Neah Bay 56, Oakesdale 23: Senior Qwaapeys Greene (16 points) and Wiinuk Martin (10 points, 11 rebounds) led the Red Devils to a convincing victory in the State 1B semifinals on Friday at the Arena.

The three-time defending state champions will play for a fourth in a row at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Neah Bay (24-2) carried a 23-9 lead into halftime and extended it to 43-15 heading into the fourth quarter. The Red Devils made 19 of 50 shots overall; the Nighthawks went 8 of 53.

Senior Bradyn Henley scored 12 points while junior Grace Perry had eight points and a team-high nine rebounds for Oakesdale (22-4).

Garfield-Palouse 43, Waterville-Mansfield 42: Senior Elena Flansburg made a free throw with 2.1 seconds left, and Waterville-Mansfield missed a 3 at the buzzer as the Vikings (24-2) advanced to the 1B State title game.

Saturday night’s title game will be a rematch of last year’s championship, which Neah Bay won 46-36.

On Friday, with the Vikings holding for the last shot, Flansburg was fouled in the paint. She missed the first free throw but made the second after a Shockers timeout. She finished with a game-high 25 points.

The Vikings squandered a 35-25 lead during a 15-0 run for the Shockers, but they scored the next five points after that to tie the game at 40.

Waterville-Mansfield (19-6) will face Oakesdale in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday.