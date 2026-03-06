Javier Palomarez: Washington’s new nicotine tax is bad for public health, small businesses and the state

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Javier Palomarez

Washington’s new tax on smoking alternatives and nicotine products is making its way through the state’s Legislature, known as Senate Bill 6129. The nearly 10,000 licensed tobacco retailers and over 500,000 smokers looking for healthier alternatives in the Evergreen State are on pins and needles, as they may soon be forced to close their doors, make purchases out of state or commit a larger share of an already strained budget to the products they need.

The bill suffers from three fundamental flaws: it discourages smokers from switching to healthier alternatives, places a disproportionate burden on small businesses and creates powerful incentives for illicit markets. The current approach ignores years of research, examples from other states and the harm-reduction strategies Washington has previously supported.

In recent years, nicotine pouches and other new alternatives have emerged as successful tools for millions of Americans attempting to quit smoking. In Washington, where public health leaders have long emphasized harm reduction and smoking cessation, these products represent a critical off-ramp away from combustible cigarettes.

This is especially troubling for lower-income adults, who suffer disproportionately from smoking-related illnesses and simply cannot afford price increases. A tax structure that treats all nicotine products the same ignores the core principle of harm reduction and erases the public health gains these alternatives were designed to achieve.

Beyond public health, SB 6129 poses a direct threat to Washington’s small businesses that are licensed to sell nicotine pouches. Convenience stores, bodegas and other retailers operate on razor-thin margins and rely heavily on cigarette and nicotine product sales to stay afloat. In fact, these products account for nearly 40% of their sales. Increasing taxes on such a critical revenue stream, which is already heavily taxed, will make survival for small businesses all but impossible.

When these retailers are forced to raise prices or reduce inventory, consumers don’t stop buying. They shop elsewhere. Idaho, Oregon, online gray markets and unregulated sellers. High taxes do not eliminate demand – they simply redirect it away from regulated markets and toward untaxed, or illicit sources. Washington already has one of the highest cigarette smuggling rates in the country, and this tax will only bolster the demand for smuggled products.

States and countries that have adopted similar tax schemes all saw predictable results: a decline of in-state sales, an increase in smuggling, and lost tax revenue, while smoking rates stayed the same. Massachusetts and New York provide domestic examples, while Australia’s aggressive anti-smoking taxes have driven a massive surge in illicit cigarette trade. If the goal is to support public health, lawmakers should incentivize transitions to lower-risk products, not penalize them. To prevent harm to small businesses, policies should promote lawful commerce rather than drive it underground.

Washington has worked hard to position itself as a leader in public health policy. That reputation is put at risk when legislation ignores economic realities and established harm-reduction principles. A policy that unintentionally encourages continued cigarette use while fueling illicit markets cannot credibly be described as a public health success.

The economic risks within the bill are just as real. States that rely on higher taxes to change consumer behavior often overestimate revenue while underestimating behavioral change. When consumers cross state lines, or turn to illicit sellers, tax receipts decline instead of grow. Enforcement costs rise, legitimate businesses lose customers, and the state is left with fewer resources. For Washington in particular, the loss of tobacco tax revenue means less funding for public schools, health care, human services and higher education.

That’s exactly what happened in Massachusetts with their menthol ban and in New York with their sky-high cigarette tax. In fact, over half of the cigarettes consumed in New York now come from untaxed and unregulated illicit markets, or neighboring states with lower taxes. There is still time for Washington state’s lawmakers to reconsider SB 6129 and pursue a more balanced approach. Policymakers can address youth consumption, maintain regulatory oversight and support cessation efforts without punishing adults who are trying to make healthier choices.

The question before lawmakers is not whether nicotine regulation is necessary, but whether it will be done thoughtfully. SB 6129, as written, risks repeating mistakes other states have already made and are struggling to unwind. Washington’s legislature should be wary of following them off that cliff.

Javier Palomarez, of Dallas, Texas, is the president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council. The son of Mexican immigrants, Mr. Palomarez was raised in South Texas.