No. 1 Lynden girls down Clarkston in 2A semifinal; Deer Park girls advance to fourth-place game | State 2A/1A

Roundup of State 2A/1A boys and girls tournament action. All games at Yakima Valley SunDome.

(1) Lynden 50, (4) Clarkston 30: Finley Parcher scored 21 points with 22 rebounds and the Lions (26-0) beat the Bantams (22-4) in a State 2A semifinal.

Two-time defending State 2A champion Lynden has won 74 games in a row.

Lynden faces seventh-seeded Ellensburg/third-seeded Prosser in the state title game on Saturday at 5 p.m. Clarkston takes on seventh-seeded Ellensburg in the third-place game at 11:15 a.m.

Ellensburg topped Deer Park 58-49 in a regional round game on Feb. 28.

Lynden led 5-4 after the first quarter but went on a 19-5 run in the second to break the game open.

Joslyn McCormack-Marks led Clarkston with 11 points and six rebounds and Laney Augir added nine points. Clarkston went 2 for 20 on 3-point attempts.

(2) Deer Park 53, (11) Nathan Hale 22: Junior Ashlan Bryant led three in double figures with 17 points and seven rebounds and four steals and the Stags (23-4) eliminated the Raiders (15-11) in a State 2A fourth-place bracket loser-out.

Deer Park faces eighth-seeded Selah (23-9) in the state fourth-place game Saturday at 8 a.m. It’s the Stags’ third straight trophy game.

Senior Emma Bryant scored 15 points and senior Jacey Boesel added 13 points, 12 rebounds and six steals.

Deer Park led 30-13 at intermission and limited Nathan Hale to nine points in the second half.

(4) Annie Wright 48, (8) Lakeside 38: Camille Bates led three in double figures with 16 points and the Gators (20-7) eliminated the Eagles (17-8) in a State 1A fourth-place bracket loser-out.

Aaliyah Martin scored 14 points and Jasmine Andrisek added 13 points and nine rebounds for Annie Wright. The Gators face sixth-seeded Bellevue Christian (18-8) in the fourth-place game Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The game was tied at 18 at the half but Annie Wright went on an 11-2 run between the third and fourth quarters.

Lakeside was led by Kira Mace with 10 points, and Emmerson Cummings had eight points and eight boards.

Boys

(7) Grandview 58, (4) Pullman 36: Francisco Medina scored 22 points with six rebounds and Grandview (20-8) eliminated Pullman (19-5) in a battle of Greyhounds in a State 2A fourth-place bracket loser-out.

Darius Montelongo added 11 points for Grandview, which plays fifth-seeded Tumwater in the state fourth-place game on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Pullman shot just 28% and went 3 for 20 (15%) from beyond the arc. Cade Rogers scored 11 points and Gavyn Dealy added 10 points with eight rebounds.