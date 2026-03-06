Reardan, Cle Elum to play for 2B championship; Oakesdale falls in 1B semifinal | State 2B/1B girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s State B girls basketball games at the Spokane Arena.

Girls 2B

(4) Reardan 49, (9) Davenport 38: Tenice Waters scored 17 points, Rylynn Green added 14 and the Screaming Eagles (23-5) defeated the Gorillas (23-6) in a State 2B semifinal game on Friday at the Spokane Arena.

Addie Schneider led Davenport with 13 points, Clare Lathrop added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Reardan advances to the State 2B championship facing fifth-seeded Cle Elum-Roslyn on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

Davenport plays top-seeded Napavine for third-place on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

(5) Cle Elum-Roslyn 58, (1) Napavine 44: Nellie Nicholls dominated the offense with 27 points and the Warriors (23-5) defeated the Tigers (21-5) in a State 2B semifinal game.

Hayden Kaut provided defense for Napavine with 14 rebounds.

(2) Northwest Christian 68, (3) Brewster 64 (OT): Julianna Pope scored 29 points, Macey Shamblin added 19 and the Crusaders (24-2) eliminated the Bears (23-4) in overtime of a State 1B loser-out game.

Northwest Christian will play sixth-seeded Toutle Lake for fourth place on Saturday at 8:00 a.am.

(6) Toutle Lake 47, (7) Adna 43 (OT): Lainey Dean hit 8 out of 9 free throws and the Ducks (20-8) eliminated the Pirates (21-7) in overtime of a State 1B loser-out game.

McKenna Torrey led Adna with 22 points.

1B

(1) Neah Bay 56, (5) Oakesdale 23: Qwaapeys Green scored 16 points with five rebounds and the Red Devils (23-2) defeated the Nighthawks (22-4) in a State 1B semifinal game.

Bradyn Henley led Oakesdale with 12 points and six rebounds.

Neah Bay advances to the 1B championship on Saturday at 9:00 p.m.

Oakesdale plays for third-place on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

(7) Pateros 62, (6) Crosspoint Christian 55: Zayne Ravenstein scored 20 points, Stevie Simmons added 18 and the Nannies (19-8) eliminated the Wildcats (21-8) in a State 1B loser-out game.

Pateros will play eighth-seeded Lummi Nation for fourth place on Saturday at 9:30 a.am.

Anna Kuske led Crosspoint with 27 points and nine rebounds.

(8) Lummi Nation 38, (4) Yakama Tribal 35: Jordan Reeder scored 13 points and the Blackhawks (23-5) eliminated the Eagles (25-7) in a State 1B loser-out game.