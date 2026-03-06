Stehekin road, levee need fixes from flooding. Why hasn’t it happened?

Mandy Kitchell treads carefully across rocks left by December flooding in Stehekin. Kitchell and at least a dozen other neighbors remain in limbo with a washed-out road and anxiety over the upcoming spring runoff, waiting for an action plan by the National Park Service. (Nick Wagner/Seattle Times)

By Sofia Schwarzwalder Seattle Times

STEHEKIN, Chelan County – Along part of a road where two dozen Stehekin residents live, a river now flows.

To reach their cars, the school, the ferry and other services, people have to walk 15 minutes along a rocky, makeshift path built from logs and dirt. But that path is under constant threat too: When the river level rises to about 10% of the peak level seen during December’s atmospheric river, it floods.

During December’s flooding, a levee broke, causing the Stehekin River to redirect into a new channel along Company Creek Road, affecting about 20 residential properties. Not all are at risk of flooding, but they lose access in or out of their homes when the water rises. The National Park Service, which has jurisdiction over the Lake Chelan National Recreation Area that includes Stehekin, has yet to announce plans for any road and/or levee work.

That has frustrated residents, some of whom were left without power for more than three weeks or had to be evacuated by helicopter during the floods. They live at risk of another flooding event that would force them to choose between abandoning their property and hoping for the best, or hunkering down in isolation until the water recedes and offers a path out.

“It’s really simple,” said Mandy Kitchell, whose only way out of her Company Creek property when the water rose was a 2-mile hike through brush and steep cuts on the hillside. “We need a solution, or we’re going to have months of inaccessibility.”

Located on the north shore of Lake Chelan, Stehekin is a tiny, remote village where fewer than 100 permanent residents live. Approximately one-third live in the affected section of Company Creek Road.

Stehekin residents rely on summer tourism, which usually peaks between the Fourth of July and Labor Day. Visitors, drawn by the allure of the town’s remote lifestyle, make their way to Stehekin on ferries – the primary way to get there – riding the turquoise waters of Lake Chelan.

From there, they take in the village’s natural beauty, from Rainbow Falls, one of the North Cascades’ most spectacular waterfalls, to Lakeshore Trail, which features scenic views of Lake Chelan and more.

Residents stressed they are eager to welcome tourists in the spring, summer and beyond.

“We want people to know that Stehekin is open,” Kitchell said. “We rely on them coming to visit us.”

The aftermath of December’s atmospheric river was especially devastating in Stehekin, where floodwaters ran down mountainsides that had been burned in the 2024 Pioneer fire. In addition to the flooding on Company Creek Road, the wastewater treatment plant, boat landing and parts of Stehekin Valley Road, the village’s main road, were damaged. The road and the landing have since been repaired by community members and park service staff who live in Stehekin.

In a written statement, a park service spokesperson said the agency “recognizes the significant damage done by December’s severe weather in the Stehekin Valley and resident concerns about access, infrastructure, and future flooding.”

The park service said it is working with the Department of the Interior, Chelan County and other partners to evaluate options for Company Creek Road and “related infrastructure, including resident access, public access … and the long-term ability to withstand future severe weather.”

Chelan County will host a Zoom meeting Thursday with updates on Company Creek Road and an agenda that covers where things stand with repairs and future flooding risks. NPS was invited, but has not said if it will attend yet, according to an email from the county.

NPS declined the Seattle Times’ request for an interview. It also declined to answer a list of specific questions related to the decision-making timeline, concerns about immediate flooding risk, repair efforts and more.

To keep things moving, Chelan County authorized an emergency contract with Stehekin’s privately owned barge service on Feb. 14 to send 5,000 tons of rock material to be available for necessary road and/or levee repairs. The county is footing a $522,500 bill to stage the material on private property near the levee for when the park service makes a decision.

Until then, Stehekin’s residents are left waiting. Still, they’ve expressed gratitude toward Chelan County throughout the past weeks.

“I’ve been really impressed with the county,” said Reed Courtney, whose family has lived in the Stehekin Valley for more than a century. Courtney owns Mountain Barge Services, the company the county contracted with to begin sending material to Stehekin.

Because the rock was sent by the county, without the park service’s authorization to stage the material on public land near the levee, Courtney’s crew has to stage on willing owners’ nearby private property. The crew will likely have to retransport the material farther up the road using heavy machinery, adding to an already arduous process.

So far, five bargeloads of rock totaling 1,250 tons of material have arrived in Stehekin. Each barge takes about seven hours to get uplake, and at least five more to transport and stage on the private property sites.

Brad Hawkins, a Chelan County commissioner, said he has been in consistent contact with the park service but, like residents, doesn’t know the specifics or timeline of any potential decisions. It’s also possible, with the park service’s permission, for the county to partner with NPS, but no decision has been made.

Hawkins said he wants to do everything he can to help protect the affected residential properties on Company Creek Road.

“This is not our property, not our jurisdiction and not our responsibility,” Hawkins said. “But damage to those homes could really impact the existence of the community.”

Hawkins has found himself questioning what role the county should play in Stehekin’s flood recovery. He believes it should serve as a facilitator for action taken by NPS.

In early February, Mike Kaputa, Chelan County director of natural resources, helped organize a two-day visit to Stehekin. More than a dozen officials from agencies including NPS, Washington Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers came to assess damage and develop proposals for how to deal with flooding impacts on Company Creek Road and other areas, including the wastewater treatment plant.

As a part of that visit, there was a community meeting led by Hawkins and Kaputa on Feb. 10 hosted at Stehekin’s one-room school. Residents voiced frustration with the lack of answers and the lack of attendance from NPS.

“This is very frustrating for us here because these are families’ lives,” Stehekin resident Nick Davis said during the meeting. “This isn’t a vacation home; this is real.”

Davis apologized for having to voice his frustrations at Hawkins and Kaputa, stating he wished representatives from other agencies were present to hear the concerns.

Staff from Sen. Patty Murray, Sen. Maria Cantwell and Rep. Kim Schrier’s offices also attended the meeting via Zoom. Many residents have been writing to state and national politicians asking for help.

Residents said Schrier’s office has been responsive to their communications and hope that pressure in Washington, D.C., might help move things forward.

In a statement to the Times, Schrier recognized the importance of protecting Stehekin’s livelihood and said she has “worked closely” with residents, Chelan County, NPS and other federal government partners to facilitate the community’s restoration after December’s flooding.

“I deeply empathize with the community’s frustration that the response from federal agencies has not been rapid enough, and I will continue to work with these partners to ensure the community in Stehekin gets the resources they need,” Schrier said.

For now, it’s a waiting game for the residents – especially those living on the affected parts of Company Creek Road.

David Kurth, a resident of 33 years, lives at a corner on the road that marks the last point of access when the water rises. If Kurth’s property is flooded, the 20 pieces of property past it are prevented from exiting via Company Creek.

Kurth wants accountability.

“I’d like someone to admit liability and say, ‘We made a mistake and should’ve done this differently,’ ” Kurth said. “I want to see some integrity because admitting the error builds trust.”