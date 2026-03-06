Tulalip Heritage downs ACH in semifinals, to face Lummi Nation in championship | State 1B boys

Almira-Coulee-Hartline Warriors Nolan Grindy (11) drives the lane against Tulalip Heritage Hawks Jaylan Gray (3) in the first half of a WIAA State 1B boys basketball game on Friday, March 6, 2026, at Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane, WA. (James Snook)

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Roundup of 1B boys basketball action from the Arena on Friday.

Lummi Nation 74, DeSales 58: Top-seeded Lummi Nation shot 58% in the second half to break loose of the fourth-seeded Irish on Friday and advance to defend its State 1B boys basketball championship at the Arena.

After trading the lead multiple times in the third quarter, Lummi Nation took a 60-45 lead with six minutes left in the fourth. It stretched its lead to 19 points on a putback dunk by senior Chayce Waite-Kellar. The Central Washington University commit finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Junior Dyson Edwards scored a game-high 21 points and senior Jerome Toby added 20 for Lummi Nation (26-1-1).

Senior Spencer Green had 19 points and senior Maddox Filan scored 18 to lead DeSales (23-6), which lost in the state semifinals for the fourth year in a row.

Tulalip Heritage 64, Almira Coulee Hartline 49: Senior Davien Parks made 12 of 15 shots from the field and scored 30 points in Friday’s second semifinal to lead the Hawks into the championship game for the first time since 2007.

It sets up a fourth matchup this season between third-seeded Hawks (23-6) and Lummi Nation, which defeated Tulalip in all three previous matchups, as recently as Feb. 21.

As a team, Tulalip shot 55.3% (26 of 47) and outrebounded the Warriors 33-25. Junior Xerxes Myles-Gilford had eight points and seven rebounds for the Hawks.

Freshman Nolan Grindy led the Warriors (24-2) with 19 points. Senior Josh Booker added eight points, and junior Max Grindy had eight points and nine rebounds. ACH will play DeSales for third place at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.