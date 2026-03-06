Whitworth falls to Trinity in NCAA D-III Tournament opener 71-63

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

A last-minute comeback attempt was not enough to offset a tough shooting night as the Whitworth men’s basketball team fell to Trinity in the first round of the NCAA DIII Tournament.

The Pirates erased a 20-point deficit in the second half, but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final minute in the 71-63 defeat in Houston, Texas on Friday afternoon.

“Anytime the season comes to an end, it feels devastating,” Whitworth coach Damion Jablonski said. “Our guys are just such a great group of guys that you wish you could make all of their goals come true. It’s always hard when you come up short.”

The Whitworth offense struggled to find a rhythm against the Tigers’ zone defense for much of the first half, missing nine of their first 11 shots.

“It was mixed – I felt like we got a good number of good shots,” Jablonski said. “It’s always a hard thing against a zone because they’re not maybe what you find on the regular man-to-man defense.

“I was disappointed obviously that they weren’t going in and we weren’t able to find a rhythm or confidence in that first that you get when you see a few of them go down.”

The Pirates’ cold shooting allowed the Tigers to jump ahead early. While Whitworth only hit one triple in the first 20 minutes, Trinity senior forward Joshua Chesney caught fire with four 3-pointers by himself and 16 points in the first half.

The Tigers’ lead grew to as much as 16, which they took into halftime with a 38-22 advantage.

Whitworth shot 25% from the field and made 1-11 from deep in the first half, culminating to its lowest-scoring half of the season.

Coming out of halftime, the Pirates struggled to chip away at the lead. Trinity stretched its lead to 20 with nine minutes remaining before Whitworth began showing signs of life.

Off missed shots, Whitworth started to find success in the fastbreak and was able to get easy buckets and earn trips to the free -throw line.

“We were able to get some stops and play with a little bit better pace so we got some looks in transition and were just playing more aggressive because we had absolutely nothing to lose at that point,” Jablonski said.

Whitworth forward Colton Looney finally cashed in on his first 3-pointer of the afternoon and guard Kobe Parlin scored a quick eight points in a matter of minutes to bring the lead to six with just over two minutes left.

The defense forced a turnover and first-team all-Northwest Conference forward Stephen Behil drilled a 3 from straightaway to cut the lead to 66-63.

Whitworth looked poised to even the score as the defense forced a miss and brought the ball down the floor with under a minute remaining, but Kobe Parlin’s open look from deep didn’t drop.

Trinity was able to put the game away at the free -throw line.

“I’m proud of our guys for fighting back and giving ourselves a chance with it just being a one-possession game in the end,” Jablonski said.

Behil led the Pirates with 18 points, while Caden Bateman had 13. Ben Nyquist and Colton Looney both had eight points and seven rebounds a piece.

The Whitworth offense finished the night shooting under 32% from the floor and sank only four of its 24 looks from outside.

The Pirates held the Tigers’ three leading scorers to fairly quiet nights, but Chesney led all scorers with 23 points off five 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds. Benjamin Wagner had 11 points and Ben Estis scored 10.

Trinity out-rebounded Whitworth 43-39.

The Pirates will graduate its all-senior starting lineup and a number of depth pieces.

“It was an incredible year for us and I just think our guys represented themselves and the university so well, and played as a team throughout all of it,” Jablonski said. “They really supported one another. Finishing in the NCAA Tournament is not what we’re going to measure everything on.”