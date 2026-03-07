Ask the doctors: The reason for yawning still being researched

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I have always liked how yawning feels and wondered what it’s for. I just read there is new information about how yawning affects your brain. Do you know anything about that? Also, do we know yet why yawning is so contagious? I’ve even been able to get my dog to yawn.

Dear Reader: Your questions about yawning echo across millennia. A physical reflex still shrouded in mystery, the search for an answer to why we yawn dates back at least to the ancient Greeks. Aristotle and Hippocrates favored a theory of ventilation. Less scientific notions have leaned into the mystical. Some have guessed soul slippage, a leaching of life force or spirits entering or leaving the body. What we do know for sure is that virtually all primates yawn. The behavior has also been observed in birds and even some fish. And you’re right that it’s contagious. It would be surprising if a portion of readers hadn’t already stifled, or given in to, a yawn while reading this column.

Now, the results of a small study suggest the ancient Greeks weren’t that far off the mark. Researchers in Australia have found that yawning can affect the movement of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain. Cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF, is a clear liquid produced in the brain. It helps to cushion and protect the brain. CSF also carries nutrients and removes waste.

In their study, scientists performed MRI scans of the brains of 22 healthy volunteers as they breathed normally, took deep breaths, yawned and stifled a yawn. Because deep breathing and yawning share similar physical actions, the researchers expected to see similar MRI results. However, the scans showed that during a yawn, cerebrospinal fluid was often transported away from the brain. This was the opposite of what happened during a deep breath.

This led the researchers to conclude that, rather than a variant of deep breathing, yawning is a distinct maneuver that reorients the flow of CSF. As for why that is metabolically advantageous, the answer is not yet clear. Theories include the idea that the movement of CSF plays a role in cooling the brain, aids in the removal of metabolic waste or amps up the alertness that is critical to scanning for danger.

While the findings in this study took a surprising turn, it is important to note the small sample size. In addition, the movement of CSF during a yawn was not observed 100% of the time. Also, the effect was observed more often in women than in men. In an interesting side note, each person yawned the same way and in the same pattern. Also, each study participant’s yawn sequence was unique. Sadly, no light was shed on why yawns are so contagious.

As with all preliminary research, larger and repeated studies are needed to affirm the results. However, even without a conclusive outcome, the study bolsters the existing idea that yawning likely serves a specific purpose. It’s something to consider next time you give in to a yawn, or to the urge to get your dog to yawn along with you.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.