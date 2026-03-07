Clarkston falls to Ellensburg in third-place game; Deer Park handles Selah in fourth-place game | State 2A girls

From staff reports

Roundup of State 2A girls tournament action from Yakima Valley SunDome on Saturday.

(7) Ellensburg 58, (4) Clarkston 44: Bella Standish scored 22 points with 14 rebounds and the Bulldogs (22-6) beat the Bantams (22-5) in the State 2A third-place game.

Ellie Markus had 18 points with four of Ellensburg’s 10 3-pointers. The Bulldogs set the tone with a 23-8 run in the first quarter.

Sophomore Laney Augir paced Clarkston with 14 points, senior Aneysa Judy added nine points and senior Jaelyn McCormack-Marks had eight.

(2) Deer Park 65, (8) Selah 45: Junior Ashlan Bryant scored 24 points on 11-of-23 shooting with five steals and the Stags (24-4) beat the Vikings (21-10) in the State 2A fourth-place game.

Senior Jacey Boesel scored 15 points with eight rebounds and four steals, and fellow senior Emma Bryant added 13 points and four steals.

Deer Park has gone 97-11 over the past four years, including moving up from 1A to 2A, with second-, third- and fourth-place state trophies.