Gonzaga’s Graham Ike one of 15 players named to Wooden Award national ballot

The college basketball postseason has turned into awards season for Gonzaga’s Graham Ike.

Four days after earning West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors, the senior forward was one of 15 players named to the Wooden Award Men’s National Ballot.

The nomination means Ike is still in the running for the Wooden Award, given to the top player in college basketball, as well as a spot on the Wooden Award All-American team. The top five finalists for the award will be announced on April 4 during the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four on ESPN.

Ike led the WCC in scoring at 19.7 points per game and was second in rebounding at 8.3 boards per game. He also led the conference in field goal percentage, making 56.4% and finishing above 51% for the fifth time in five seasons.

The Colorado native finished the regular season with 13 double-doubles and set the school record by scoring at least 20 points in nine consecutive games. With 19 points, eight rebounds and a career-high seven steals against Portland on Feb. 25, Ike helped Gonzaga clinch the No. 1 seed at the WCC Tournament and a share of the conference regular-season title for the first time since 2022-23.

Joining Ike on the national ballot are Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr., Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson and JT Toppin, Duke’s Cameron Boozer, BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears, Houston’s Kingston Flemings, Florida’s Thomas Haugh, Alabama’s Labaron Philon Jr., Purdue’s Braden Smith, Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson, Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg, Illinois’ Keaton Wagler and North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson.