Lady Gaga teases wedding update with fiancé Michael Polansky

Anthony Robledo USA Today

Lady Gaga is gearing up to marry more than the night.

After performing “Die With a Smile” during a wedding at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, the pop superstar is gearing up to tie the knot with her very own ceremony.

In a pre-taped message that aired at an iHeartRadio and TikTok event previewing Bruno Mars’ new album “The Romantic,” the “Abracadabra” singer revealed she ​will soon marry fiancé and tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky.

“Me and my fiancé have been traveling all year,” Gaga said in the clip at Romantic Radio TikTok Live on March 6. “But we’re getting married soon, we were hoping you could choose a special ⁠song for us.”

Mars then recommended his opening track, “Risk It All,” saying, “I want to dedicate this to Lady Gaga and her fiancé. Michael this is for you too.”

Gaga ‌has not revealed when or where the wedding will be, telling E! ​News in March 2025 that she is “desperately trying to keep that so private.”

How long have Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky been together?

Gaga, 38, and Polansky, 42, started dating in 2019 after meeting at a 40th birthday party for a mutual friend, Napster founder Sean Parker, at his Los Angeles home, where they talked for three hours, according to ⁠Vogue.

The pair didn’t publicly confirm their relationship until a Feb. 3, 2020, Instagram post, ‌where the “Joker 2” star shared a photo of ‌the pair on a boat in Florida with a caption that read “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! .”

In an October 2024 ⁠Vogue cover story, Gaga revealed she and Polansky got closer during the COVID-19 pandemic. “My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I ‌could never have imagined that my mom…found the ‌most perfect person for me?” she told the outlet.

“I didn’t know much about her and honestly wasn’t sure what to expect,” Polansky said. “I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness — she was so genuinely curious about what my life ⁠was like growing up in Minnesota.”

Who is Michael Polansky?

Polansky is a businessman and tech entrepreneur with ​roles at multiple nonprofits and companies.

A Harvard ⁠University alum, ​he earned his degrees in mathematics and computer science between 2006 and 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In 2022, he co-founded skin health company Outer Biosciences, which uses a science-forward approach to improving “human skin health by discovering and developing novel bioactives that are more effective and safer than anything available today,” according to its ⁠website.

Polansky also supports funding for cancer research as a board member of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Have Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga worked together?

Polansky previously helped the musician with the One World: Together at Home concert, which Gaga curated to support the World ⁠Health Organization during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, she thanked her fiancé for helping her with “Mayhem,” which won the best pop vocal album award. “You are by my side every single day in a way that I can’t thank you enough for, and you worked so hard with me on this record and ⁠all year,” she said in her acceptance speech.

Gaga previously ‌revealed that her song “Blade of Grass” was heavily inspired by Polansky’s proposal to her.

“We ​started working on that ‌song after we got engaged,” she told USA TODAY in March 2025. “A long time ago, we were in ​the backyard and he said, ‘If I ever propose to you, what should I do?’ I said, “You can just wrap a blade of grass around my finger and I’ll say yes.’”