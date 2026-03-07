Lummi Nation beats Tulalip Heritage for fifth time to secure championship | State 1B boys

From staff reports

Lummi Nation 61, Tulalip Heritage 56: Senior Jerome Toby scored 26 points – including his team’s last six – to lead Lummi Nation to a second consecutive State 1B championship, and its third overall, Saturday night at the Arena.

It was also the fifth time this season Lummi Nation (27-1-1) defeated Tulalip Heritage (23-7), which was seeking its first state title.

Senior post Chayce Waite-Kellar scored seven points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked five shots for Lummi Nation, who also got 12 points from junior Dyson Edwards and 11 from junior Landon LaFontaine.

Tulalip junior Jaylan Gray finished with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including a half-court 3 at the first-half buzzer that gave his team a 31-26 lead. By the end of the third, Lummi Nation had tied the score at 43.