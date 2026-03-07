Northwest Christian boys, girls capture 2B fourth-place trophies; ACH boys finish fifth in 1B | State B Basketball

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s State B boys and girls basketball games at the Spokane Arena.

Boys 2B

(3) Okanogan 63, (6) Reardan 57: Hyrum Lyles scored 19 points, Brayden Meyer added 14 and the Okanogan Bulldogs (22-5) defeated the Screaming Eagles (23-6) in the third-place game.

Okanogan built a 39-28 lead at the half by shooting 61% from the field and going 5 of 9 on 3-point attempts. Reardan chipped away with a 21-point fourth quarter but couldn’t make up the distance.

Maveric Sobotta led fifth-place Reardan with 19 points and Fred Frolov had 18 points with 13 rebounds.

(2) Northwest Christian 72, (5) Tri-Cities Prep 69: Caleb Grant scored 22 points with eight rebounds, Adin Spuler added 16 and the Crusaders (25-3) defeated the Jaguars (24-5) in the fourth-place game.

NWC opened some distance with a 20-8 second quarter run, then withstood a furious comeback attempt when TCP scored 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Layne McClure led sixth-place Tri-Cities Prep with 20 points.

Girls 2B

(1) Napavine 62, (9) Davenport 61 (OT): Hayden Kaut scored 31 points with 15 rebounds, and the Tigers (22-5) defeated the Gorillas (23-7) in overtime in third-place game.

Clare Lathrop led fifth-place Davenport with 25 points and nine rebounds. Glenna Soliday and Addie Schneider added 10 points apiece.

Davenport built a 27-16 halftime lead shooting nearly 50%, but Napavine put up 19 and 23-point quarters in the third and fourth quarters to tie it.

Napavine had four players foul out, Davenport had one and both benches received technicals.

(2) Northwest Christian 76, (6) Toutle Lake 51: Juliana Pope scored 41 points with seven rebounds, and the Crusaders (25-2) defeated the Ducks (20-9) in the fourth-place game.

Macey Shamblin scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for NWC, which put up 20-plus point second and third quarters to take charge.

Lainey Dean led sixth-place Toutle Lake with 20 points.

Boys 1B

(1) Lummi Nation 61, (3) Tulalip Heritage 56: Jerome Toby had 26 points, seven rebounds, four steals and the Blackhawks (26-1) defeated the Hawks (24-7) in the State 1B championship game. Jaylan Gray led second place Tulalip Heritage with 21 points.

(4) DeSales 67, (2) Almira/Coulee-Hartline 55: Spencer Green scored 22 points with six assists and four rebounds, and the Irish (23-5) defeated the Warriors (24-3) in the third-place game.

Max Grindy led fifth-place ACH with 18 points and eight rebounds; brother Nolan Grindy added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

ACH held a two-point lead at intermission, but DeSales used a 19-7 third quarter run to open things up.

(5) Moses Lake Covenant Christian 51, 6) Liberty Christian 49: Treyson Kast and Johnathan Ferguson scored 16 points apiece, and the Lions (22-4) defeated the Patriots (24-5) in the fourth-place game.

Ryker Wageman led sixth-place Liberty Christian with 18 points.

Girls 1B

(1) Neah Bay 54, (2) Garfield-Palouse 41: Cerise Moss scored 17 points, Angel Halttunen added 15 and the Red Devils (24-2) defeated the Vikings (25-3) in the State 1B championship game. Ellie Collier led Garfield-Palouse with 13 points, Morgan Lentz added 11.

Neah Bay wins the title and Garfield-Palouse takes second place.

(3) Waterville-Mansfield 48, (5) Oakesdale 44: Delainey Nelson had 16 points with seven assists and eight rebounds, and the Shockers (20-6) defeated the Nighthawks (22-5) in the third-place game.

Autumn Roper led fifth-place Oakesdale with 14 points while Bradyn Henley added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Oakesdale led 23-19 at halftime and it was tied after three quarters.

(8) Lummi Nation 54, (7) Pateros 45: Ailina Rabang scored 18 points, Jemma James had 12 points with 10 rebounds and the Blackhawks (24-5) defeated the Nannies (19-9) in the fourth-place game.

Lummi Nation went on a 20-12 run in the third quarter.

Stevie Simmons and Nevelyn Wilson scored 12 points apiece for sixth-place Pateros.