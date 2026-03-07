Two Toronto-area synagogues struck by gunfire

Mark Walker New York Times

Two Toronto-area synagogues were damaged by gunfire late Friday and early Saturday, the third such shooting in the area in less than a week, according to Canadian authorities.

Shortly before midnight Friday, officers with the York Regional Police responded to a call of gunfire at Clark Avenue and York Hill Boulevard in the Greater Toronto Area, the police said in a statement.

A synagogue building was damaged, the police said. No one was hurt.

The police did not publicly identify the synagogue, nor did they describe the extent of the damage. Investigators said a dark sedan was reportedly seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Mayor Steven Del Duca of Vaughan, a suburb of Toronto, on social media identified the synagogue as Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto.

“To the Jewish community in Vaughan, please know how sorry I am that you continue to be targeted in such an unfair and unacceptable way,” Del Duca said.

Minutes after the police were called, at 12:08 a.m., officers with the Toronto Police Service found bullet holes in the front door of a synagogue on Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue in North York, which is a little more than 6 miles from the site of the earlier shooting. No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not determined whether the shootings are connected, the police said.

On Monday night, gunfire damaged a third synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, in the North York neighborhood, after 20 shots were fired at the building.

Toronto police said on social media that officers would be on increased patrols around Jewish neighborhoods, places of worship and community institutions while the investigation continued.

The mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow, said the police were devoting significant resources to identify those responsible and urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

“These attacks on Jewish institutions must stop,” Chow said, “and as mayor, I will continue to support the Toronto Police with whatever resources are needed to make this happen.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.