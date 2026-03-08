Delivered with love: Spokesman-Review readers share what they most enjoy about local news

My husband loves hamburgers, so we cut out the article and did our own BurgerQuest to see if we agreed with the reporter. (Courtesy photo)

We asked our readers to tell us what they loved most about their local newspaper as it prepares for its transition to a community-owned newspaper. After all, community is what it’s all about. It’s how we stay connected. What we learned: The newspaper is not only about news. Or paper. The Spokesman-Review is also about childhood memories and morning rituals, keeping touch from afar and sharing with family. Following are excerpts from reader responses (edited for style, length and clarity):

Snowbirds stay in touch

We are Idaho natives living in Spokane Valley since 2000. We retired three years ago and decided to become snowbirds. We have a cozy townhouse in Sun City West, Arizona. We read The S-R digital paper every morning (unless we have an early tee time). It is still our favorite newspaper because it is focused on a balanced delivery of news. Of course, we don’t always agree with every opinion but we still are glad The S-R is surviving. It keeps us grounded with our real home. Having both worked in the nonprofit world we appreciate how special diverse volunteer boards keep “missions” on task.

– John and Jody Beck, Spokane Valley

Linked for life

I can’t imagine life without The Spokesman-Review. I started it when I was a sophomore at Coeur d’Alene High School. I took a delivery route on the Fort Grounds. I would get up at 4:30 a.m. to hit Ben’s Spudnut Shop for a free donut and a spot in the neighboring garage to fold the more than 30 papers to put on my bicycle handlebars in a bag furnished by The Spokesman.

I’d start my route, throwing papers on the porches from the sidewalk or street. The route consisted of the neighborhood in what is now the “garden district” of Coeur d’Alene. I had more than 30 customers. The end of the month found me going house to house, collecting from the customers, then paying my “bill” and keeping my commission, which amounted to around $30. In those days, 30 bucks wasn’t chicken feed. After high school and college, it was natural to subscribe to The Spokesman-Review, which became a natural part of life right up to my retirement and the present time, which necessitates a mail subscription in Kingston.

The Spokesman route was indeed an adventure which tied me to the paper for life. I’ve subscribed all years except the six or so I was teaching in Oregon and Worley, and Coeur d’Alene at Central School and Worley elementary and high school. I remember the sleepiness in my high school classes the time I delivered the morning paper. Staying late for teen dances, etc., then up at 4:30 a.m.

– Ron Boothe, Kingston, Washington

From Germany

Having the dear old Spokesman delivered to my cellphone every afternoon here in Germany is the highlight of my day!

As a Spokane resident currently living in Germany, I get homesick for the falls, for my friends and church, and definitely for the folks at my Rosauer’s on 29th. Reading the print “facsimile” on my phone makes my hometown feel very close. Spokane is a “real big small town,” and it is a joy to read the news and letters, and feel so connected with everyone.

– Dian Allison, Fürth, Germany

And Olympia

I’m grateful for the transition of The Spokesman-Review to readers. I was born and raised in the Reardan area by two hard working parents who provided me with an incredible farm life that has influenced my adult life; I now live in Olympia after graduating from WSUin political science and moving here for opportunities within state government. I’m a Coug through and through and originally subscribed to the digital Spokesman to stay connected to the Coug athletic coverage. What I have discovered is that the daily Spokesman is full of wonderful articles from local politics to outdoor information to athletics (both local and college) and more! I read it every morning and feel connected to the Inland Empire through your paper!! I spend part of every year on our family farm in Reardan and love the coverage you provide to me!

– Christi Janett, Olympia

Keeping good company

I enjoy reading your paper every time I sit down to eat a meal or snack. It stays put on the table, unlike a book or even some magazines. It’s good company, since I live alone.

I like the combination of local, national and international news. I especially enjoy articles about people helping other people. They’re very encouraging and lift my spirit. I also appreciate the carriers coming right into my big retirement home and clipping the paper right onto my door. That’s good service! And I’m thankful for Rob Curley’s inspiring leadership. One other thing I do with the paper is cut out articles to share with a family member or friend.

– Laverne M., of Spokane

Keep the presses rolling

I have been a subscriber for at least 40 years. My late husband read the paper before work daily. He found it helpful when caring for the dental patients he treated. You know dentists like to ask questions when your mouth is full of hands or instruments. Since his passing in 1992, I have continued to enjoy having The Spokesman with my morning coffee. I like the in-depth coverage you provideeven though I watch the evening news. I have become irritated by the dropped days – no Saturday and late on Wednesday. I am even more concerned about the loss of delivery subscribers that my delivery person has had to adjust to.

In today’s Spokesman, I read a letter to Dear Heloise: “At 83 years of age, I prefer a physical newspaper that get delivered to the front door before breakfast as I like to eat and read the newspaper. Our newspaper company has stopped printing a physical newspaper on Mondays and on most holidays. I certainly do not want to eat breakfast in front of my computer while I try to read the news (and perhaps spill coffee on my keyboard). So, that is my word on newspapers.”

– C. Joyce McNamee, Colbert

In search of the best burger

I have been meaning to write to The S-R about an article from 2017 that was in the Food section. The reporter did a rating of the best hamburgers in Spokane. The list included: Durkins, Hogwash, Ruins, Churchill’s, Wandering Table (out of business now but was our favorite), Wisconsinburger and several others. My husband loves hamburgers, so we cut out the article and did our own BurgerQuest to see if we agreed with the reporter. I would love to see another article like that as it challenges people to try new places as well as bringing business to downtown restaurants. We had a great time with different friends and family members joining us along the way. I know we have restaurant week in February but the quest for the best burger was truly a fun adventure for us.

– RayAnn Arp, Spokane

Favorite part of the morning

This lovely lady is Margaret Presley, 1031/2 years old! I am her daughter, Mary Beth Presley McGinley. Margaret is a double amputee and thus confined to her wheelchair for 26 years.

Despite impaired eyesight, as soon as she finishes her breakfast, each and every day (except Saturdays, sadly) she pulls out her magnifying glass and pores over the paper (as do I – it is my favorite part of my morning).

Margaret really has no ability to manage technology to read online, so she relies on the print version of the newspaper. We are so grateful that our paper continues to be flawlessly delivered to our home!

We have had a family subscription to the S-R at various addresses since our family moved here in 1970. As her physical world has continued to shrink (amazingly still in such good health but needing lots of help), she looks forward to her daily ritual of simply being able to spend a couple of hours with “her paper.” It really is her joy and ours.

– Mary Beth McGinley, Spokane

Staying current

We appreciate all the in depth reporting pulled together in one place. It really does keep us current on events and world news.

– Cathy Gunderson, Spokane

6 things that bring joy

We love our delivery person. On time and responsible.

We love Rob Curley and his vision.

We love that the front page always has something positive to say in some of the articles rather than focusing on all of the negative news that surrounds us every day.

We love that you’ve partnered with the Black Lens!

We left Seattle after 57 years to move closer to family and thought that we would miss arts and lectures(I was a “junkie” for that wonderful program), but soon The S-R started Northwest Passages, which is fabulous and feeds the soul.

Wish that, in the Sports section, there would be a little more coverage for the Huskies!

– Betsy and Tom Swanson, Spokane

Print fan

We have been subscribing to The S-R for over 50 years and would never like to see the paper version deleted, as I enjoy being able to read it on the couch or on the deck in our home with a cup of coffee. Without having a computer nearby is the only way I truly appreciate the local and national news! Thanks!

– Joe Schmitz, Spokane

6 more things …

I first read The S-R in the 1960s when I was at WSU in Pullman. I’ve since read it from 2009 to the present in retirement here in Spokane.

I like The Spokesman-Review (e-edition) for these reasons:

• It gives good national/international coverage.

• It covers Spokane-area news well.

• It has good feature columns, e.g. Charles Apple’s Further Review pages.

• It has a good funny paper section.

• We get it free because our grandson added us to his family subscription.

• It’s a heckuva good newspaper!

– Rodger Pettichord, Airway Heights

Facing the day

I’ve subscribed to the paper for about 30 years. I read it cover to cover every morning with my dog, Geo, by my side and a cup of coffee. I often watch our local news, which I record every day, before reading the paper. Yes I am retired! Here is the question. What percentage of the news that I watch and the news that I read every morning is good news vs bad news? I often ask myself why do you start your day this way? My attempt to stay informed about our local community and the world around us is, more often than not, a tough read.

– Patrick Kern, Spokane

And 6 more … Why do we love The Spokesman-Review?

Let me count the ways

…

News from a variety of sources, local, national, and international.

The internship program y’all have for students to help them learn and grow.

The Black Lens.

The reporter based in Washington. D.C.

All the puzzles (they are part of my nighttime, go to sleep routine).

Stories about local things – people, arts (drama, visual, written), music (we love the reviews from Larry Lapidus!), events, politics, religion (yay, FāVs!) and more.

Every morning (except Saturday; it still irks me that there’s not a paper edition, by the way), my husband, Alex and I divvy up the paper and read it over breakfast and coffee (for him) and tea (for me). He always starts with the front section and I start with the funnies. We switch and make our way through everything (except the sports section; the cat always gets that section. She loves to sit on paper and sometimes attack it too). Our unspoken rule is that we don’t talk unless there’s something we have read in the paper that is truly surprising or worthy of interruption.We hold that line pretty well, so well, in fact, that when others happen to be over at breakfast time and dare to attempt conversation, neither of us know how to respond (“Excuse me? I’m reading the paper. What?”)

The dog is also involved with the (almost) daily paper. When delivered in the wee early hours of the morning, Goldie, our German Shepherd mix dog, will boldly defend the house from all who dare come near and bark her fool head off. This wakes us up and one or the other of us will say, sleepily, “Paper’s here.”

The S-R is a family event at our house!

– Kimmy Meinecke and Alex Barclay (Carmen the cat and Goldie the dog), Spokane

For the public good

I am 81years old, I worked in my profession as a physician until I was 75 years old and would probably still be working if it had not been for COVID-19. I quit working in 2020 to reduce my odds of contracting Covid.

My way of keeping up with the world was to read the paper while eating breakfast at the crack of dawn, listening to public radio on my way to work and on the way home and listening to public television for evening news. I trust these news sources in a sea of misinformation on the internet and political opinion media.

I especially value the sense of media that informs me about my community, makes me feel like I belong to a larger group, and makes me understand what leaders in our community are trying to accomplish for the public good.

I am aware of all the other things the Cowles family has done to benefit the Spokane community besides the newspaper, and I am grateful.

I decided to support Comma with my required minimum distribution money because I want to see it flourish. I hope the newspaper keeps on making people feel like they belong to the Spokane Community by keeping them informed about all the good things that Spokane represents.

– Paul Piper, MD (retired), Spokane

Delivering the news

I am 73 years old and have been a supporter of newspapers for 60-some years. When I was 12 years old I was able to become a paperboy and started delivering the Spokane Daily Chronicle to make some spending money. Coming from a large family there was little spending money to go around. Upon competing in after school sports, I chose to deliver the morning Spokesman-Review.





I am 73 years old and have been a supporter of newspapers for 60-some years. When I was 12 years old I was able to become a paperboy and started delivering the Spokane Daily Chronicle to make some spending money. Coming from a large family there was little spending money to go around. Upon competing in after school sports, I chose to deliver the morning Spokesman-Review.

4 a.m. to deliver papers every morning took some getting used to but became a habit that came in handy when, after high school, I became a golf course greenskeeper for the next 50 years!

Reading the newspaper every day became a joy. Reading the front page as you folded the paper and tossed it onto the porch. Reading the headlines, I remember the headline of the assassination of Robert Kennedy in 1968. Later in life, with a family of 3 children, I had a route in my neighborhood and followed the Gulf War in the headlines in the 1990s.

I remember how nice my father was to help load up the Sunday bundles and drop them off every 20 houses for me to deliver.

Nowadays, I am retired and enjoy every morning relaxing in my easy chair with a cup of coffee and my morning paper!

The Spokesman-Review has been a great joy in my life and I thank all of you for the great service you provide this community. Keep up the good work!

– D.B.Nelson, Spokane

Likes and dislikes I like the even-handed reporting, offering all sides.





Over the years I have particularly enjoyed the weekly articles by Pat Munts (knowledgeable, informative), and Susan Mulvihill (retired). I also love the wildlife articles of Linda Weiford. Her articles are well written, full of great information and humorous. She makes less popular creatures relatable and hopefully more people become less fearful of them.

A couple things I don’t like – too many grammatical errors. Yes, I’m a boomer and find some sentences very hard to follow due to word choice, syntax, etc. I’m not a big fan of “Scramblers” in the Sunday Comics section either – often rather sexist.

– Keep up the good work, Laren Sunde, Spangle