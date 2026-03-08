Francisco R. Velázquez and Mary R. Wood: Celebrating the power of nutrition in our physical and mental health

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Francisco R. Velázquez and Mary R. Wood

By Francisco R. Velázquez and Mary R. Wood

We have all heard the statement, “We are what we eat,” but have we taken the time to think about what that really means? It is appropriate that this year’s theme for National Nutrition Month is, “Discover the Power of Nutrition,” set by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Nutrition is widely recognized – and well-supported by research – as a fundamental pillar of preventive health. Public health is constantly searching for cost-effective and actionable ways to prevent diseases and maintain health within communities. Accounting for dietary choices and knowledge of healthy eating principles, it is evident that nutrition habits impact health outcomes across individuals and entire populations.

When providing nutritional guidance we must consider one’s culture. Cultural background represents one of the many factors that influence daily food consumption, and consequently, health status is influenced positively or negatively. Our food choices are shaped by culture, which influences our tastes, preferences, and the way we prepare and enjoy meals.

It’s also important to use consistent terminology. The terms nutrition, food and diet are often used interchangeably, but they aren’t the same. Nutrition refers to the nutrients (macro- and micro-nutrients) essential for survival. However, we don’t simply consume nutrition on its own. If that were the case, it could be done in the form of a pill. Instead, we eat food which normally originates from animal- and plant-based sources, without us being aware of its nutritional value.

The science of nutrition is a highly advanced field of study with numerous readily available resources for fundamental information about all nutritional components. Briefly, the three essential macronutrients which provide the basic materials for building a healthy body and for producing energy are proteins, carbohydrates and lipids (fats). In addition, about 18 vitamins and minerals help your body use carbohydrates, proteins and fats properly by supporting important chemical reactions, improving how well nutrients are absorbed, and keeping your gut bacteria balanced.

From a societal perspective we can probably make the statement that poor nutrition is a significant issue in the United States. In April, Health Affairs reported that poor nutrition is associated with at least 600,000 deaths and an estimated $1.1 trillion in health care spending and lost productivity.

However, on a positive note, a recent report from the Pew Research Center states that nearly 9 in 10 adults eat a home-cooked meal at least a few times a week. The same report finds that the more Americans say they eat home-cooked meals, the healthier they say their diets are. From this perspective, having the knowledge and tools to make healthy decisions at home is critical to eating a healthier diet.

So, this National Nutrition Month, we encourage our community to celebrate the power of nutrition and the essential role it plays in supporting our overall well-being. Good nutrition fuels our bodies, boosts our energy, and helps us stay strong and active. It also supports our mental health by stabilizing mood, improving focus, and helping us manage stress.

The everyday choices we make – what we eat, how we prepare our food, and the traditions we share – shape our ability to reach our physical and mental health goals. By learning about balanced eating and making small, realistic changes, each of us can harness the power of nutrition to live healthier, more confident and more fulfilling lives.

The Women, Infants & Children Nutrition Program at Spokane Regional Health District helps members of our community who need support and guidance to provide their family with a nutritious diet. WIC’s nutrition guidance is good for everyone, and during National Nutrition Month, they have provided some of their favorite healthy recipes we can all enjoy. Visit shrd.org/wic to make something that tastes good and is good for you, too.

Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D., S.M., FCAP, is the health officer for the Spokane Regional Health District. Mary R. Wood, MS, RDN, LD, is the health district’s WIC program manager.