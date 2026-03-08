Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s home shot at, no injuries reported

By KiMi Robinson USA Today

A woman has reportedly been arrested after firing shots at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s home.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan de Vera told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday that a 30-year-old suspect fired several rounds from her vehicle toward the Beverly Hills home, and no injuries were reported. Police responded to the shooting at 1:21 p.m., de Vera said.

The couple shares three children: 3-year-old RZA Athleston, 2-year-old Riot Rose and Rocki Irish Mayers, who is 5 months old. Rihanna reportedly purchased the home in December 2020.

The incident took place in the run-up to A$AP Rocky’s “Don’t Be Dumb” World Tour, which kicks off May 27. The tour is in support of his first album in eight years, which came out in January.

Rocky, who has explored his sartorial aspirations in recent years by cochairing the 2025 Met Gala and taking on positions ⁠at Ray-Ban and Puma, was on trial a year ago for ⁠a 2021 shooting involving former friend A$AP Relli.

Following three weeks of testimony, on Feb. 18, Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was acquitted of all criminal charges in ⁠the case, which stemmed from a 2021 incident in which he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of Terrell ⁠Ephron – formerly A$AP Relli – in Hollywood, California. Rocky declined to take the stand during the trial.

The Grammy-nominated rapper had been charged with two felony counts of ⁠assault with a semiautomatic firearm and faced up to 24 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

