Trump threatens to stall bills until his voting measure passes

By Josh Wingrove Bloomberg

President Donald Trump threatened to avoid signing any bill into law until a package of voting reforms is passed, his latest pressure tactic as the Republican-controlled Senate balks at the measure.

In a Truth Social post Sunday, Trump repeated his call for Republicans to partially eliminate the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act, which among other things would require voters to show more identification at their polling places.

The measure “MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE” and not as “THE WATERED DOWN VERSION,” Trump said. He also insisted it include other measures, like restrictions on surgical procedures for transgender youth and a restrictions on eligibility of trans athletes in women’s sports.

Trump said he “will not sign other bills until this is passed.”

The threat is not necessarily all that disruptive. Bills generally become law within 10 days, excluding Sundays and depending on the congressional schedule, unless vetoed by the president.

Trump has pressed for voting changes in the run-up to the midterm elections, but Republicans have been lukewarm, particularly when it comes to further weakening the filibuster.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures, was asked why Trump wants to “muddy up this issue” by adding in trans rights to his demand. “There should be no pushback to any of the commonsense proposals,” Leavitt said.