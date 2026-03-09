Seahawks lose Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to Chiefs

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seattle Seahawks have lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III as he has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But it took a big deal to lure him out of Seattle.

The NFL Network reported that Walker will get a three-year deal worth up to $45 million that includes $28.7 million guaranteed. That marks a hefty raise for Walker, who made $8.441 million in his four seasons in Seattle, according to OvertheCap.com, including a salary of $1.856 million in 2025.

It is reportedly the biggest contract handed to a free agent running back in NFL history. Walker is tied with Derrick Henry of Baltimore as the third highest-paid running back in the NFL in 2026 behind only Saquon Barkley of the Eagles at $20.6 million and Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers at $19 million.

The NFL Network first reported the deal and Walker confirmed it with a post on the social media platform X saying simply “Chiefs Kingdom.” Walker’s agent, David Canter, also confirmed the news on X.

Walker is the first of the Seahawks’ nine unrestricted free agents to sign elsewhere. He will become just the fourth Super Bowl MVP to begin the following season with a new team and first since Tampa Bay safety Dexter Johnson. After winning MVP honors following the 2002 season he signed the following year with the Arizona Cardinals.

It seemed to be foreshadowed that Walker would not return when the Seahawks declined to place a franchise tag on him by the deadline last Tuesday. That made him an unrestricted free agent and he was one of the first free agents to agree to a deal on Monday.

The average Walker received is just over the franchise tag number Walker could have received from the Seahawks at $14.293 million. Seattle has had just one player play on a franchise tag since general manager John Schneider arrived in 2010 — kicker Olindo Mare in 2010.

Walker was the 41st overall pick of the Seahawks in 2022 and rushed for 3,555 yards in 58 games. That includes 1,027 yards in 17 games in 2025 when he tied a career-high at 4.6 yards per carry. He spent most of the season sharing time at running back with Zach Charbonnet.

Walker took over primary duties in the backfield after Charbonnet suffered an ACL injury in the divisional playoff win over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 18. Walker responded with 62 yards on 19 carries with one TD in the NFC title game win over the Rams and had 135 yards on 27 carries in the 29-13 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl to earn MVP honors.

Walker’s four post-season touchdowns this year gave him five for his Seahawks career, third in team history behind Marshawn Lynch (12) and Shaun Alexander (eight).

The Super Bowl capped what was his best overall season but once in which the team also carefully managed his health. He played 47% of snaps, a career low, while sharing time with Charbonnet and was often held out of practices in the off-season as he healed from an ankle injury suffered late in the 2024 season that held him to 11 games.

Walker had missed at least two games in each of his first three seasons and 10 overall before playing every game in 2025, and while last season answered some questions about his durability, those lingering concerns likely played into how high Seattle was willing to go salary-wise to keep him.

The question now becomes what the Seahawks do at the running back position.

Charbonnet had surgery last month and while the team is optimistic for a quick return, an ACL injury typically requires at least a nine-month recovery, which could mean he will not be available until midseason.

The Seahawks have George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, Cam Akers, Velus Jones Jr. and Jacardia Wright under contract for 2026.

The Seahawks are likely to try to sign a free agent running back of their own though one often-mentioned possibility — Tyler Allgeier of Atlanta — also quickly went off the board Monday, reportedly agreeing to a deal with Arizona to a two-year, $12.25 million deal.

Another name floated has been Brian Robinson of the 49ers. Robinson played last season under new Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury in San Francisco.

The Seahawks could use one of their four picks in the 2026 draft to add a running back.

As for Walker, he leaves Seattle ranked in the top 10 in team history in rushing attempts (821, eighth), rushing yards (3,555, eighth), and rushing touchdowns (29, fifth).

Walker won’t need long to have a reunion with the Seahawks as Kansas City is scheduled to play Seattle at Lumen Field in 2026. Dates of games will be announced later in the spring.

This story will be updated.