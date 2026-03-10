Are Mariners’ Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh feuding over WBC interaction?

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

Is there suddenly beef brewing between Mariners teammates Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena at the World Baseball Classic?

In an Spanish-language interview Monday night, Arozarena lobbed profanity-laced comments about Raleigh after the Mariners catcher refused to shake hands with Arozarena during Team USA’s 5-3 victory over Team Mexico in Houston.

“The only thing he should be thankful for is having such great parents,” Arozarena told Mexican journalist Luis Gilbert. “He’s very well educated, thank God. I was lucky enough to see them a few days ago at the hotel. They came over to greet me, gave me a big hug, and were genuinely proud to see me again.”

Arozarena added that Raleigh should “(expletive) off” and “go to hell.”

It’s not clear if Arozarena’s comments were serious or intended as playful banter.

Catchers have been known to decline handshakes with batters because they don’t want to get a batter’s sticky pine tar on their hands. Like MLB, the WBC has strict rules about pitchers and catchers using pine tar to help a pitcher’s grip.

Raleigh isn’t the first catcher in the WBC to decline a handshake to an opposing batter.

Earlier in the tournament, a video of Australian catcher Robbie Perkins went viral when he declined a handshake from a Czech Republic batter. Perkins later told The Athletic it was a “competitive thing” and” added, “there’s no malice, we’re out there competing.”

Raleigh did not comment after the game and he did not immediately respond to a message from The Times seeking comment.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson, during his daily meeting briefing Tuesday morning, was asked about the incident. He said he was hoping to talk to both Raleigh and Arozarena later in the day.

“These guys are incredible athletes because of their competitiveness, and that’s where they’re at, and that’s why they’ve gotten to the level that they’ve gotten,” Wilson said. “But I also know that our team loves each other deeply. And that’s one of the key ingredients we have in that clubhouse, is how much they love each other, and so I don’t anticipate this being any bit of an issue.”

Seattle Times reporter Ryan Divish contributed to this story.