Dear Annie: Daughter-in-law dictacting family time

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I never imagined that after raising three children, loving them through every stage and being a hands-on mother, I would be feeling like a stranger to my own grandchildren.

My son married a woman who, at first, seemed organized and devoted. Over time, though, it has become clear that she likes to control every family interaction. Visits must happen only on her terms, at her convenience, and usually with a long list of rules. We are told what we can feed the children, what we can say, how long we can visit and sometimes whether we can visit at all. If we question anything, even politely, she says we aren’t “respecting boundaries.”

The hardest part is that she often cancels plans at the last minute or simply stops responding to texts when we ask to see the kids. Birthdays and holidays are especially painful. We live close by, yet we sometimes go weeks without seeing them. Meanwhile, I see photos online of them with her side of the family, which makes the hurt even deeper.

My son says he is trying to “keep the peace,” but it feels like he is letting his wife shut us out. I do not want to create a family war, and I certainly do not want my grandchildren caught in the middle. But I am heartbroken and resentful, and I worry that if I stay quiet, we will slowly disappear from their lives.

How do grandparents deal with a controlling daughter-in-law without losing their son and grandchildren in the process? – Shut Out and Heartbroken

Dear Shut Out: You are grieving a loss that no one talks about enough. When grandparents are kept at arm’s length, it can feel like a quiet heartbreak.

That said, the surest way to lose access is to turn this into a tug-of-war. Your daughter-in-law may be controlling, but your goal is not to win a case. It is to keep a door open.

Stop arguing over the rules and start building trust, even if the rules feel fussy. Be warm, reliable and easy to say yes to. Offer specific, low-pressure invitations, such as, “We would love to take the kids for ice cream on Saturday from 2-4, if that helps.” If she says no, do not punish her. Stay kind. Stay steady.

Have one honest conversation with your son, not about how awful his wife is but about your love for the children and your wish to stay connected. Men who “keep the peace” sometimes confuse peace with silence.

And remember, children grow up. They notice who shows up with love and without scorekeeping.

In families, pride is expensive. Grace is usually the better bargain.

